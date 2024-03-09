Tennis fans have expressed their disappointment with the Indian Wells Open's management of the constant rain delays at the tournament.

Rainy weather in California has significantly impacted the proceedings at Indian Wells, particularly during the evening sessions. The main-draw action on Day 1 of the event on Wednesday, March 6, was cut short, as four matches were suspended in progress and 10 matches did not even get started, leading to a congested schedule for Thursday.

However, a similar fate followed on Day 2, with five matches enduring rain interruptions before being completed, while 12 others were rescheduled for Friday.

Despite limited play being witnessed by the spectators, there were no refunds on offers, prompting criticism on social media.

"If you got night tickets for the first two days of Indian Wells you got: - 13 points completed - one set completed - two rainouts - $0 of your money back," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans were appalled at the lack of refunds, with one fan taking an ironic dig at tournament owner Larry Ellison's substantial wealth, given his reported net worth of $127 billion.

"Indian Wells is the wealthiest masters tournament, owned by a billionaire tyrant, charges an arm and a leg, barely rains as it is, and yet they don’t even have a weather refund policy? Further evidence Nottingham Slam outsells," the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Absolutely absurd they didn't offer refunds for that. Policy usually is 1 completed match, should be that way everywhere," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Other fans, meanwhile, criticized the tournament's handling of the rain delays, questioning why the matches weren't scheduled earlier to avoid the rain in the evenings.

"So let me get this straight, you guys had allll morning to get matches started sooner but you waited until what 11am today to start? Same plan tomorrow? Great work guys," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Very poor planning on the scheduling of these matches with this weather. I understand that it doesn’t rain in the desert that often, however, if it’s in the forecast, you need to plan accordingly," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner make winning starts to their Indian Wells campaigns; Elena Rybakina withdraws from tournament

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 6

The likes of Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner, and Andrey Rublev have made winning starts to their campaigns at Indian Wells. Swiatek commenced her quest for her second Indian Wells title with a commanding 6-3, 6-0 win over Danielle Collins.

Sinner also dominated his tournament opener, defeating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-0. Meanwhile, Rublev emerged victorious against Andy Murray, winning 7-6(3), 6-1.

On the other hand, defending champion Elena Rybakina pulled out of the WTA 1000 event prior to her opening match against Nadia Podoroska due to a gastrointestinal illness.