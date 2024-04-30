Tennis fans were left in awe after Rafael Nadal skilfully regained his balance to win a point after nearly falling down during his third-round match at the 2024 Madrid Open.

On his comeback trail, Nadal defeated Argentine Pedro Cachin 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 in three hours and four minutes at the Manolo Santana Stadium at the Madrid Open. This victory propelled the Spaniard into the fourth round, his first appearance in this stage since 2022.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had used his protected ranking to enter the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid tournament. His journey to the fourth round included wins over 16-year old American Darwin Blanch in the first round and Alex de Minaur in the second, and then Cachin in the third round.

During his third round match against the World No.91, Rafael Nadal stumbled while chasing a ball, nearly losing his balance. However, with agility and skill, he managed to regain control and prevented his fall and then won the point.

Tennis fans marveled at the Spaniard's incredible display of athleticism and composure in avoiding a potential fall and securing the point. They took to social media to share their opinions on the same.

One fan stated while being on the verge of falling down, he Spaniard looked like American singer and dancer Michael Jackson.

"Welcome back Michael Jackson," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Many fans questioned the physical impossibility of Rafael Nadal's ability to stay on his feet.

"I actually can’t believe he stayed standing like that looks physically impossible 😭 ," the fan posted.

"He’s actually so insane," a fan wrote.

"How do you even regain balance from that position and then win the point," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

While several fans wandered as to how Rafael Nadal not only did not fall down but managed to win a point.

"By the way, Rafa regained balance from this, and won the point lol 🔥 ," a fan posted.

"How did he win that point? 🔥 ," a fan wrote.

"In his matrix era," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal on playing at Madrid Open: "I am enjoying playing at home, it means everything to me"

Mutua Madrid Open 2024

Following his win against Pedro Cachin in the third round at the 2024 Madrid Open, Rafael Nadal gave his thoughts on the match. He said that he faced challenges throughout the match but was satisfied in overcoming them and ultimately winning the match.The 22-time Grand Slam champion attributed part of his success to his unpredictable playing style

"Some moments were good, some moments not good, but I found a way to go through. In the third set, even with some mistakes, I was able to be a little more unpredictable and that probably changed the match," he said [via ATPTour.com].

The Spaniard also stated that he is enjoying playing in front of his home crowd and that it means everything to him

"I am enjoying. Let's see how I wake up tomorrow. I don't know. Day by day I am enjoying playing at home, it means everything to me. I am trying my best to keep dreaming. Tomorrow is another day to keep dreaming. To keep playing in front of this amazing crowd and to me that means everything," he added.

Looking ahead, Rafael Nadal will go up against Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback