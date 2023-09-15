"Well deserved" - Boris Becker reacts to Novak Djokovic receiving warm welcome in hometown following US Open win

Novak Djokovic cemented his status as the greatest tennis player of all time on Sunday (September 10), defeating Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open final to win a record 24th Grand Slam singles title.

The 36-year-old has equaled Margaret Court's record for the most Grand Slam titles in the history of the sport. However, he stands alone as the sole player to have secured 24 Majors in the Open era.

He returned to his hometown Belgrade on Wednesday (September 13) where he received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from a massive crowd of his fans.

Overwhelmed by the thousands of cheering Serbians, his emotions got the best of him, and he couldn't help but break down in tears of joy.

In light of this, Novak Djokovic's former coach, Boris Becker, took to Instagram stories to lavish praise on the Serb, saying that the treatment he has received from his compatriots is well deserved.

"Well deserved Schatzi," the six-time Grand Slam winner wrote.

Boris Becker via Instagram stories.

Although their professional relationship ended in 2016, the Serb continues to look up to his former coach. He even helped Becker's family when the German went to prison.

Novak Djokovic's current priority is to win the Davis Cup 2023

Novak Djokovic pictured with his US Open trophy

After his US Open exploits, Novak Djokovic is currently in Spain, joining his national team for the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in Valencia.

Serbia is in group C alongside Spain, the Czech Republic and the Republic of Korea and have secured a 3-0 victory in their opening match against the Asian country.

Djokovic spoke with the Spanish press ahead of his campaign and stated that his current priority is to win the Davis Cup for Serbia. The country last won the tournament back in 2010.

"My priority will be winning the Davis Cup. I hope it will come step by step. The first step was taken without me with a 3-0 win against South Korea two days ago," he said.

The Serb is ready to contribute to his team's overall victory, and their goal is to qualify for the Davis Cup Final in Malaga, Spain, which will be held in November (21-26).

"I came here to contribute to the overall triumph of Serbia. The goal is to qualify for the final tournament in Malaga and to go where we didn't play last year," he said.

Serbia will face next Spain in one of the week's most anticipated matches. This means the World No.1 could face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the highest-ranked player on the Spanish squad in Carlos Alcaraz's absence.

