Frances Tiafoe spoke on a variety of topics during his pre-tournament press conference ahead of the 2023 US Open on Monday (28 August). He was first asked whether Andy Roddick's 2003 US Open victory had cast a shadow on the current flag-bearers of American men's tennis.

In his response, Tiafoe inferred that the US media always made it a point to reminisce about Roddick's past achievements to the next generation of American male tennis players.

He also alluded to how the famed 'Big 3' had stopped Roddick from winning more silverware in his career. He also remarked on how the current crop of American players themselves had their hands full with one member of the troika.

"Obviously what Andy did in '03 was incredible. I think we hear it more than he probably hears it, what he did in '03," Frances Tiafoe said.

"Yeah, I think obviously the Big 3 had a big thing to say about that for 20 years. Obviously, we still got one of 'em that seems like he [Djokovic] is 36, seems like he's 16, how he's moving around and stuff."

Tiafoe then went as far as to assert that it was only a matter of time before one of his peers put the USA back in the singles Major winners' circle.

"I think American tennis is in a great place. Tommy Paul is playing great tennis. Fritz, myself. You have Chris, Ben, Korda. I think American tennis is in a great place. I think it's a matter of time, whether it happens here, whether it happens in due time."

He added that if an American tennis player were to triumph at a Major tournament, it ought to be at the New York Slam.

"Yeah, I hope one of us is able to do it. I hope when we do it, it's here at the Open. It will be cool. It will be cool."

Currently, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are ranked in the top 10 of the men's rankings with Tommy Paul not far below at No. 14 in the world.

Christopher Eubanks, meanwhile, is the next highest-ranked American player at No. 30, followed by promising young players like Sebastian Korda (33) and Ben Shelton (46).

"It holds a lot of weight" - Frances Tiafoe on his responsibility as a role model for people of color

Frances Tiafoe hits a forehand at the 2023 Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe was then asked to shed some light on being a role model for all people of color that were looking to make it as a pro tennis player

He replied that his responsibility 'held a lot of weight', but also conceded that it was all for the better since American men's tennis hadn't been in this much limelight for quite a few years.

"As far as people of color, geez, that's a great compliment. I appreciate that. But, yeah, it holds a lot of weight. I definitely feel it holds a lot of weight," he said. "A lot of kids want to play the game now because of me. I feel that. Definitely a big responsibility.

"Yeah, I mean, first, American tennis is in a great spot. It's been probably the best spot it has been in a really long time," he added.

Frances Tiafoe is seeded 10th at the US Open and will take on compatriot Learner Tien in the first round. The winner of the match will take on either Sebastian Ofner or Nuno Borges in the second round.