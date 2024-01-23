"What did we do to deserve that" "Don't encourage them" - Fans react as Nick Kyrgios interviews Novak Djokovic on court after Australian Open QF win

The Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios bromance went to a whole new level earlier today when the flamboyant Aussie conducted the Serb's on-court interview after his quarterfinal victory at the 2024 Australian Open.

The World No. 1, eyeing a record-extending 11th Australian Open title this year, took down 12th-seeded American Taylor Fritz in a grueling four-setter on Rod Laver Arena. He raced off the blocks to a set lead but failed to convert 15 break points in the second set, losing it 6-4. A clinical display in sets three and four saw him close out the match 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-2 6-3.

Into his 11th semifinal in Melbourne, he will face the winner between fourth seed Jannik Sinner and fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

The Serbian was surprised after his victory during his on-court interview when good friend and new Eurosport commentator Nick Kyrgios came forward to conduct it.

Expand Tweet

Reacting to their interaction online, some fans were baffled as to how Kyrgios was even allowed to conduct it.

"Kyrgios interviewing Djokovic, what did we do to deserve that," wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

Another suggested that we shouldn't endorse them by watching and giving them attention.

"Kyrgios doing the post-match interview with Djokovic. Click. Don't encourage them," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

A third fan described their interview as "awkward," and went on to question if others felt the same way too.

"Is anyone else finding this Kyrgios / Djokovic interview a little awkward? #ausopen," wrote a third.

Expand Tweet

A fourth berated his choice of clothing and quietly suggested that he shouldn't be get paid for his current gig.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions to the Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic on-court interview:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic gives Nick Kyrgios Grand Slam advice

Novak Djokovic interviewed by Nick Kyrgios after their quarterfinals at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

During their heartwarming on-court interview, Nick Kyrgios hilariously quizzed Novak Djokovic about his "lucky tree" in Melbourne and also tried to gain any sort of sort of access to his secret for success.

"So I know there is a tree in the Royal Botanical Gardens that you go to and you hug and I don’t know what you do. Can you show me which tree it is?" Kyrgios exclaimed.

The Serb in-turn, gives the Aussie hilarious Grand Slam advice, leaving everyone in the audience in complete splits.

"OK, I will show you the tree. But you can’t tell anyone. It is a big secret. So what you’ve got to do is take off your shoes, climb the tree (to) the highest point and hang upside-down on one of the highest branches for 33 minutes and three seconds … And you’re going to win a slam," Djokovic said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis