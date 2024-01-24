"What else is new?" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Oscars snubbing Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig for Barbie while nominating Ryan Gosling

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her frustration over the lack of recognition for actress Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig in the 96th Academy Awards nominations for their work in 'Barbie'. The film received eight nods, but none for its star and director.

The movie follows Barbie and Ken, who live in the perfect world of Barbieland but feel different from their fellow dolls. They go to the real world to discover the joys and challenges of being human. Along the way, they learn to embrace their uniqueness and find their true purpose.

The film was directed by Greta Gerwig, who is known for her acclaimed films 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women', both of which earned her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. 'Barbie' starred Margot Robbie as 'Barbie', who also served as a producer. The film also features Ryan Gosling as 'Ken' and America Ferrera as 'Gloria'.

Robbie has starred in films such as 'The Wolf of Wall Street', 'I, Tonya', and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', earning two Oscar nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. The film has been praised by critics and audiences alike for its script, visuals, and performances. It has an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.9/10 score on IMDb.

As of January 2024, this movie grossed above $1 billion at worldwide box office. It has also won several accolades, including two Golden Globes Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 96th Oscars on Tuesday, January 23.

The film received eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Gosling, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, Best Costume Design, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song for "I’m Just Ken" and "What Was I Made For?", and Best Production Design.

However, the film did not receive any nominations for its star and director, Robbie and Gerwig, who were widely expected to be among the frontrunners for Best Actress and Best Director. This sparked outrage among fans, who took to social media to express their views. An X (formerly Twitter) user pointed out the irony of the situation, saying that the film’s plot was similar to the snub.

"No Oscar nomination for Greta Gerwig. No Oscar nomination for Margot Robbie. Ryan Gosling gets an Oscar nomination. This is actually the whole plot of “Barbie”," the tweet read.

Martina Navratilova, the former World No. 1 tennis player and a champion of women’s rights and LGBTQIA+ rights, quoted the tweet and voiced her displeasure over the Oscars’ decision.

"What else is new?" Martina Navratilova wrote on X.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Martina Navratilova reacts to Dua Lipa's remarks about challenges faced by outspoken women in pop

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently addressed the issues raised by singer Dua Lipa concerning the difficulties faced by female pop stars when sharing their political perspectives.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Lipa discussed the perceptions surrounding female pop stars, highlighting the tendency for people to resist the idea that these women can be both intellectually sharp and politically aware.

The British-Albanian singer expressed disappointment that the public often prefers these artists to concentrate solely on singing rather than appreciating their diverse talents.

“I don’t know if people believe that I like to read books, or people believe that these conversations are my own. I think it’s a thing of what people want from their pop stars. They don’t want you to be political. They don’t want you to be smart. Not that I’m trying to prove myself in that way, but there is so much more to me than just what I do,” Lipa said.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her thoughts.

"Bingo," Martina Navratilova wrote.