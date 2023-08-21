In a promotional video for the 2023 Cincinnati Open, Novak Djokovic was asked to share his insights on a couple of photographs from the past. The Serb playfully bantered about his wife, Jelena, while also delving into the experience of playing doubles with Andy Murray.

Seated on an inflated electric pink couch, Djokovic was presented with a photograph of himself and his wife, Jelena, taken during a shoot. While looking at the picture, the Serb jokingly questioned how such a stunning woman ended up with him.

Novak Djokovic revealed that they were still in the early stages of their relationship and that he was trying to charm Jelena.

"Okay. Okay. Who is this handsome lady with this guy? What is she doing with this guy? This was a photo shoot and it was very enjoyable. I didn’t look so bad. It was still the first few years of our relationship. I was tryna win her over I guess, charm her," he said.

The 36-year-old was then presented with a photograph, capturing a moment from the 2006 Australian Open, where he partnered with Andy Murray in a doubles match.

Novak Djokovic emphasized that this particular match was the sole occasion they played together in professional tennis. He also expressed his hope for a future opportunity to compete alongside Murray once again.

"Oh the famous doubles partner in the Australian Open Andy Murray and myself. It is the only doubles we played with each other actually in professional tennis. So it was nice. Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to play again," he said.

"Andy and I go back very long time. We were I think 11 or 12 years old when we played each other for the first time and it’s only a week difference between us age wise so yeah we kind of went on the same trajectory to professional tennis pretty much parallel with each other," Djokovic added.

Djokovic was also asked about the advice he would offer to his younger self. He expressed that he would encourage his younger self to embrace life without any regrets and perhaps cultivate a touch more patience.

"Live life with no regrets absolutely. I would say maybe have slightly more patience," he said.

"It's amazing playing against you, sharing the court with you, learning from you" - Carlos Alcaraz to Novak Djokovic after Cincinnati Open final loss

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz spoke about what it is like competing against Novak Djokovic after suffering a defeat in the final of the 2023 Cincinnati Open at the hands of the Serb.

Djokovic defeated Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) in three hours and 49 minutes on Sunday to secure the title.

During the on-court interview following the match, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about his experience while playing against Novak Djokovic. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Serb and his team for the win and also acknowledged that he had given his best effort.

Alcaraz went on to express his deep admiration for the privilege of playing alongside the 23-time Grand Slam champion. He emphasized the incredible opportunity it provided to share the court and learn from such a seasoned professional.

“It's gonna be tough for me. It's gonna be tough for me to talk right now but, I tried to do my best. First of all I want to congratulate Novak once again. It's amazing playing against you, share the court with you, learn from you so so close. This match was really close, but I learned a lot from a champion like you. So congratulations to you and your team,” Alcaraz said.

