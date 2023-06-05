"What a marathon" - Martina Navratilova hails Beatriz Haddad Maia after Brazilian wins 3rd longest WTA match at French Open

In an extraordinary display of endurance, Brazilian tennis player Beatriz Haddad Maia forged a victory for the record books at the 2023 French Open, earning praise from tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

The fourth-round match, played against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo, ranked third among the longest women's singles main draw matches of the Open Era in Paris, stretching on for three hours and 51 minutes. This was also the longest match at the French Open in the 21st century.

Navratilova took to Twitter to applaud the monumental achievement, commenting:

"Holy moly what a marathon!!!"

Facing a formidable opponent in Sorribes Tormo, Haddad Maia demonstrated unparalleled grit and determination. Despite trailing by a set and 0-3, she managed to reverse her fortunes, securing a spot in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The match, which took place on the famed Court Suzanne-Lenglen, concluded with a scoreline of 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5 in favor of Haddad Maia. The duel ended up as the longest women's contest at the French Open this year as well.

Haddad Maia's victory carries immense importance for Brazilian tennis as she has become the first female player from Brazil to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam since Maria Bueno achieved the feat in 1968.

Beatriz Haddad Maia second Brazilian ever to reach the French Open quarterfinals

In a historic moment for Brazilian tennis, Beatriz Haddad Maia ascended to the quarterfinals at the 2023 French Open on Sunday, the second ever female player from her country to reach the stage at Roland Garros.

Next on Haddad Maia's journey is a challenge against World No. 7 Ons Jabeur for a spot in the semi-finals. The pair has crossed paths twice before, with Jabeur emerging victorious on both occasions.

Their most recent encounter was in the quarterfinals of the Stuggart Open in April 2023, where Jabeur dominated the game with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-0 for a thumping straight-sets victory. Their first match-up took place at the Joue-Les-Tours ITF in 2016, with Jabeur triumphing 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets.

A victory against Jabeur would pit the Brazilian against either sixth seed Coco Gauff or the winner of the clash between defending champion Iga Swiatek and Lesia Tsurenko in the semfiinals. Meanwhile, World No. 2 and reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka remains the favorite to reach the final at the French Open from the bottom half of the draw.

