"What a pathetic performance" - Fans tear into Frances Tiafoe as American falls to World No. 48 on nightmare day for seeds at Acapulco

Frances Tiafoe exiting the Mexico Open in the second round after facing a topsy-turvy loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has sparked discussion among tennis fans. The American has been in poor form since the US Open last year and hasn't won two matches at a tournament since.

Ad

Tiafoe has had an underwhelming start to the year, having lost second-round exits at the Brisbane International, the Australian Open, and the Dallas Open. He hoped to get rid of this disastrous pattern at the Mexico Open, where he kicked off his campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win against Alexandre Muller and set up a clash with the dangerous Davidovich Fokina.

Though both men engaged in a brutal battle, it was the Spaniard who finally clinched the match 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 to put an end to yet another underwhelming campaign for the American.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans on social media were irked by the 27-year-old's run of form. One fan dubbed Frances Tiafoe's performance 'pathetic'.

"What a pathetic performance from Tiafoe. Just look at this. Man went to Mexico to try some tacos before Indian Wells. I'm done," the fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan was puzzled by the year the American was having.

"The sloppy way Frances is playing this year is so puzzling. Heavy mood, too casual with points, not being strategic enough on returns. You have to wonder what the game plan is and if he's studying his opponents in his down time. It's like he decided to be more serious but lost a lot of the joy he had. Hope everything's good in his personal life," the fan wrote on Reddit.

Ad

Comment byu/TigrisMellark from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

Another fan added:

"Man Tiafoe hasn't been able to string together two wins back to back since the US Open. One match looks great/decent and the next match it's like a completely different Tiafoe playing," the fan commented.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans, with one fan referencing Frances Tiafoe's infamous 'clown' comments.

"Its more frustrating because it looked like he turned a page with the coach change last year and US Open run," a fan was frustrated.

Ad

"Tiafoe did all that just to lose anyways, Not surprised one bit," a fan quipped.

"Using tiafoe’s words, it’s a clowns match," a fan joked.

Interestingly, it was not only the seventh seed Frances Tiafoe who faced a shocking second-round exit in Acapulco. Many defeats and walkovers led to a strange day at the Mexico Open

Not only Frances Tiafoe, Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, and others exited Mexico Open in the second round

Frances Tiafoe - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe wasn't the only seeded player to make an early exit at the Mexico Open. Top seed Alexander Zverev was sent packing by the rising star Learner Tien 3-6, 4-6, while fifth seed Ben Shelton was defeated by veteran David Goffin 6-7(3), 3-6.

Ad

However, amid the seeds toppling, the withdrawal of some other top picks like second seed Casper Ruud, third seed Tommy Paul, and fourth seed Holger Rune made the day stranger. Ruud and Paul withdrew from their matches, while Rune retired mid-match at 0-3 down against Brandon Nakashima.

Following the bizarre events, a tennis insider took to X to discuss how not only the players but also the journalists are not in the best shape at the moment. Ruud and Rune also put statements on their social media to express disappointment at their withdrawals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback