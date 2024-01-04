"What about Rafael Nadal? They all do it, it isn't just Novak Djokovic" - Fans react as John Alexander questions Serb's greatness over injury timeouts

Fans recently reacted to former Australian tennis player John Alexander questioning Novak Djokovic's legacy due to the frequency of medical timeouts he takes.

During Serbia's matches against the Czech Republic at the 2024 United Cup, Djokovic defeated Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1 in two hours and 18 minutes to level the scoreline.

During the match, the Serb faced a setback as he lost the first set against Lehecka, after which decided to call for a medical timeout to receive treatment on his wrists. The move seemingly halted his opponent's winning momentum and ultimately led to Lehecka's defeat.

Novak Djokovic's decision to take a timeout sparked controversy and raised questions among spectators and experts alike. Some doubted the World No. 1's tactics, suggesting that his intention was to disrupt his opponent's rhythm rather than genuinely needing medical attention.

John Alexander also questioned the genuineness of the Serbs' timeouts and expressed that these medical breaks have put a big 'question mark' over Djokovic's 'greatness'.

"The injury timeouts — if there is a question mark over his greatness in his entire career, it's the way he has, in many people's minds, strategically used injury timeouts," he said on the ABC Tennis Podcast, via ABC News.

"After the loss of the second set, take an injury timeout to have his wrist massaged for some five minutes, breaking the opponent's concentration, maybe having thoughts entering into his opponent's head 'gee maybe he'll default, I'm all over for the night'. Then he picks himself up, wins the next five games, wins that third set 6-1," he added.

Several tennis fans expressed their disagreement with Alexander's apparent criticism of the 36-year-old and took to social media to express their opinion.

One fan found it astonishing that the former Australian pro solely questioned Djokovic's decision to take a medical timeout when other prominent players such as Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro, among others, have also taken medical timeouts in the past.

"Of course, only Djokovic has medical time outs!!! What about Nadal's medical time out against Wawrinka in the Oz Open final, when he was trailing? Or what about Nadal's medical time out before a tie break against Del Potro at Wimbledon They all do it, it isn't just Novak. And let's not talk about Tsisipas and Toilet gate," a fan posted on Reddit.

Novak Djokovic: "I'm a very all-around player, I can win any Slam"

During a press conference at the 2024 United Cup, Novak Djokovic was asked if he would like to replicate his exceptional 2023 season.

In response, Djokovic expressed that he believes in his ability to win at all times, a mindset he has cultivated over the years. While some may perceive this as arrogance, the Serb stated that he cannot alter his nature and remains unapologetic about it.

"Well, that's kind of a mindset that I nurtured over the years. Might seem unrealistic or impossible to some. It might seem arrogant to some others. I don't know," he said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion also stated that he is an all-around player, while also asserting that he can triumph in any Slam or tournament when performing at his peak.

"I've always believed in myself very strongly. I know that I'm a very all-around player. When I'm fit, when I'm at the peak of my performance, I can win any slam or any tournament. I know that. I'm not afraid to say that," he added.

