Martina Navratilova recently expressed her outrage over former US President Donald Trump’s decision to hire the Texas attorney who crafted the controversial six-week Texas abortion law for his Supreme Court battle to remain on the 2024 Presidential ballot.

Navratilova, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and 59 major titles in total, is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She has also been a critic of Trump’s presidency and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Navratilova’s criticism of Trump stems from his hiring of Jonathan Mitchell, the Texas lawyer who designed the controversial Texas abortion law that bans the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy and allows private citizens to sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion. (via Bloomberg)

The law has been widely condemned by human rights groups, medical professionals, and the Biden administration as a violation of women’s constitutional right to abortion under Roe v. Wade.

Mitchell is now representing Trump in his appeal of a Colorado ruling that disqualified him from the state’s primary ballot for attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

Navratilova shared the Bloomberg article on her X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, January 7, and questioned his choice of Trump's legal representation.

"Only the best people. What a 💩 show," Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump’s potential 2024 presidency as a war on women and non-white people

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her belief that the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president again would have adverse effects on women and individuals from non-white communities.

Navratilova often uses social media to take jabs at Trump, and a recent instance involved her response to a tweet discussing a woman named Kate Cox in Texas, who had to leave the state for time-sensitive abortion care.

The user warned that every pregnant woman in the United States would face risks if Trump were to be re-elected in 2024.

"If Trump wins the 2024 election, every pregnant woman in America -- red state, blue state, purple state, wherever -- will be at risk, just as Kate Cox was in Texas. Abstaining from the election or wasting your vote on a 3rd party says you don't give a damn about women like Kate," the tweet read.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion replied to the tweet by saying that Trump’s 2024 presidency would be a disaster for women and non-white people.

"It will be war on all women and all non white people," Martina Navratilova said.