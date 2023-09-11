"What are you still doing here? I don't know when you are planning to slow down" - Daniil Medvedev jokes with Novak Djokovic after US Open final loss

Daniil Medvedev joked about why Novak Djokovic continues to play at his best, and win titles, despite already having an illustrious career.

On Sunday, September 10, Medvedev took on Djokovic in the final of the New York Major at the Arthus Ashe Stadium. The Russian fought hard and at one point in the second set looked likely to go the distance, if not win the title.

However, Djokovic showed resistance to stay in the contest and beat Medvedev, and some fatigue, to emerge victorious. He won 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to clinch his fourth title at Flushing Meadows and a record 24th Grand Slam title.

Speaking at the trophy presentation after the match, Medvedev marveled at Djokovic's longevity and jokingly asked if he was ever planning to slow down in his career.

“First of all, I want to ask Novak, what are you still doing here, come on,” he said.

“I mean, jokes apart, I mean, what is it? Our third final? Maybe not the last, hope so because you probably gonna be in many more. I don't know when you are planning to slow down a little bit but congrats to you and your team. I mean 24. I feel like I have not a bad career and I have 20 titles, you have 24 Grand Slams, wow. And so, congrats to you and your team, you guys are amazing,” he added.

“I really hope that one more time in front of you I can hold this trophy again” - Daniil Medvedev thanks US Open fans for their support

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 US Open.

Daniil Medvedev has had a topsy-turvy relationship with fans at the US Open over the years. What began as a very tense relationship has softened down over the years, even though the odd incident does present itself at the tournament every year.

After falling in his latest attempt to win the US Open title, Medvedev thanked the fans for their support and hoped to go the distance in the future.

“And last thing guys, thank you very much. I said, I think what was it one and a half years ago I said ‘last but not least to my team thanks again to my team’ but this time, last but not least thank you guys because you are amazing. I mean, this stadium is special,” he said.

“I said it, I mean, I came here one week before the tournament and I was like, wow, I want to play good here. I want to, I want to play good. I want to feel the energy of this people of this crowd and I managed to do it. You know, I played good. I wanted to do better, but you guys are pushing me all the time. So I really hope that one more time in front of you I can hold this trophy again. Thank you,” he added.

