"What an utter p...k" - Martina Navratilova criticizes Tim Gurner for controversial comments as property developer says 'unemployment needs to rise'

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has voiced her criticism of property developer Tim Gurner for his controversial remarks suggesting that unemployment rates should increase.

Speaking at the Australian Financial Review conference, Gurner emphasized the necessity of a substantial 40% to 50% increase in unemployment rates. He argued that such a surge would motivate individuals to exert greater effort in their work, ultimately leading to a boost in productivity.

"We need to see that change, we need to see unemployment rise. Unemployment has to jump 40-50% in my view, we need to see pain in the economy, we need to remind people that they work for the employer not the other way around," Gurner said.

The CEO emphasized the need to eradicate the attitude of employees who believe that the employer is fortunate to have them rather than vice versa. He added that implementing measures to boost unemployment may have adverse effects on the economy, but will align with the efforts of governments worldwide.

"There’s been a systematic change where employees feel the employer is extremely lucky to have them as opposed to the other way around. So it’s a dynamic that has to change. We’ve got to kill that attitude and that has to come through hurting the economy, which is what the whole global, the world is trying to do," Gurner added.

Eighteen-time Grand Slam champion, Martina Navratilova strongly criticized Tim Gurner for his highly ignorant and controversial remarks.

"What an utter p…k!" Navratilova posted.

“Now it’s the Big 4” - Martina Navratilova after Coco Gauff’s triumph at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff with the 2023 US Open trophy

Martina Navratilova recently stated that a significant shift has occurred, transforming the well-established "Big 3" into a formidable "Big 4." She believes that Coco Gauff has entered the elite group to join the ranks of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Ryabakina.

Gauff's secured her first-ever Grand Slam singles title at the 2023 US Open on September 10 by defeating Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final. Swiatek exited in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, while Rybakina lost in the third.

“She will win double-figure majors if she stays fit. We were talking the big three. Now it’s the big four. It’s Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff,” Martina Navratilova said to Sky Sports.

“She has no pressure on her now because now she’s won this one, so the expectations have been met. I think the confidence that she’ll get from this, she’s just getting started.”

Navratilova elaborated on Gauff's exceptional performance in the final against current World No. 1 Sabalenka, highlighting her remarkable recovery in the second set.

“Now she’s got some time to get better. Neither player played their best tennis but Coco played the best tennis when she needed to get back into the match in the second set. In the third set she played smart. She didn’t give Sabalenka anything to hit. Just see how much it meant to her. You have to trust yourself that you can put it together,” she added.