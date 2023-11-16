"What a wonderful profile of a domestic abuser" - ATP continuing to platform Alexander Zverev amidst abuse allegations angers fans

Fans were far from pleased with the ATP promoting Alexander Zverev during the ATP Finals.

Zverev had been accused of physically abusing his ex-partner Brenda Patea, with whom he has a child, and was recently handed a €450,000 penalty for the same. The German decided to challenge the fine, calling it "complete bulls**t".

“I think it’s complete bullsh*t. Anybody that has a semi-standard IQ level knows what this is all about," Zverev said as per The Times.

The German is currently competing in the ATP Finals in Turin, where he is seeded seventh, and the men's tennis body shared a profile of him on X, where they called him the "comeback king".

Several fans were displeased by this and voiced their opinions on the matter, with one calling Zverev a "domestic abuser".

"What a wonderful profile of a domestic abuser," the fan's tweet read.

One fan stated that the ATP made it clear that they did not care about Zverev's allegations.

"They've heard the backlash and have made clear that they do not care. A player, or related person, charged with a violation of a criminal or civil law of any jurisdiction may be deemed by virtue of such charge to have engaged in conduct contrary to the integrity of the Game," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan stated that the ATP had no shame and likened the organization to Zverev.

"You really have no shame, do you? Just like him," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Alexander Zverev will face Andrey Rublev in his final round-robin match at ATP Finals 2023

Alexander Zverev in action at the ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev has won one out of two matches so far at the ATP Finals. He started the tournament in Turin with a 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4 win over second seed Carlos Alcaraz before losing 7-6(7), 6-4 to third seed Daniil Medvedev.

The German's last round-robin fixture will be against fifth seed Andrey Rublev, who has lost both of his matches so far. The two will lock horns for the ninth time, with Zverev leading 5-3 in the head-to-head. Rublev, however, won all of their matches in 2023, the most recent of them coming in the quarterfinals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

Zverev will be able to qualify for the semifinals of the ATP Finals if he defeats Rublev and Daniil Medvedev beats Carlos Alcaraz.