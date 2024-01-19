"Whatever I say will be used against me" - Novak Djokovic on the 'at times healthy, at times unhealthy' on-court tension with his coaching team

Novak Djokovic has stated that he has a 'sometimes healthy, sometimes unhealthy' tension with his coaching team during his matches.

On Friday, January 19, Djokovic played his best match yet at the 2024 Australian Open, beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2). The two-hour, 28-minute win at the Rod Laver Arena is his 100th at the Melbourne Major.

In the post-match on-court interview, the Serbian was asked to share the details behind his conversations with his coaching staff during his matches. He refused to give any insights, stating that he didn't want anything he said to be used against him later.

"Whatever I say will be used against me," he said, with a laugh.

Djokovic, however, credited his team for their efforts and said that they share everything — the good and the bad — with him equally.

"I'm not so sure if it's a healthy tension, I guess they will probably tell you differently. At times it is healthy, at times it’s unhealthy. But they are the people that are with me 24x7. We go through some good times and some bad times, but it's all part of the journey. It's all part of the challenges and obstacles that we have to overcome every day," he said.

"I'm by myself on the court but again off the court is a team effort and coaching is allowed from this year or from last year. So it's good to have a chitchat when I'm close to them but many times you don't even want to understand what we tell each other. But it's all fun when we are winning," he added.

Novak Djokovic to face Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic hasn't been his usually dominant self at the Australian Open this year. Managing a wrist injury and being under the weather meant he wasn't on song against Dino Prizmic and Alexei Popyrin during his opening two rounds.

He spoke about wanting to find his rhythm and form as he progresses in the tournament. And against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, there were several positive signs. He hit 34 winners and didn’t face a single break point as he managed to wrap up the win in straight sets.

Djokovic, who is now the only man in the Open Era to play more than 100 matches at all four Grand Slams, will take on Adrian Mannarino for a place in the quarterfinals.

