"When your best friend is there to cheer you on" - Victoria Azarenka's pet dog Guapo shows support for son Leo at hockey practice

Victoria Azarenka recently shared a clip of her pet dog supporting her son Leo at his early morning hockey practice.

Azarenka, a former World No. 1 and two-time Australian Open champion, is also a devoted mother to her seven-year-old son Leo, whom she had with her ex-partner Billy McKeague.

The Belarusian has been vocal about the challenges and joys of balancing motherhood and tennis and has often brought Leo along to her tournaments.

Azarenka posted the video on Twitter (now X) on Saturday, September 9. The clip shows the adorable pup watching intently from the stands as Leo skates on the ice.

"When your best friend is there to cheer you on 🐶 7 am hockey practice before school," Azarenka wrote.

Guapo, a Spanish word meaning “handsome”, is the name of Azarenka’s fluffy dog. Guapo has his own Instagram account, consisting of photos and videos of his adventures with his family.

A look at Victoria Azarenka's performance at US Open 2023

Victoria Azarenka had a disappointing run at the 2023 US Open, losing to China's Zhu Lin in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, in the second round.

Azarenka had started her US Open campaign with a convincing win over French wildcard Fiona Ferro, dropping only three games in a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

However, she could not replicate her performance against World No. 44 Zhu. Azarenka struggled to find her rhythm and made 31 unforced errors, including seven double faults.

Azarenka fared better in doubles, teaming up with Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia. The unseeded pair won their first three matches without dropping a set (receiving a walkover in the second round).

They defeated Anna Bondár and Tímea Babos, Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs (Walkover), and Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi en route to the last eight.

However, their dream run came to an end in the quarterfinals, where they faced Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva. The 12th-seeded pair proved to be too strong for Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia, fighting back from a set down to win 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.