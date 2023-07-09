“When the boss calls you answer” - Roger Federer rocks out with Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen at London concert

Tennis legend Roger Federer recently took a break from all the action at Wimbledon for the concert, as he joined thousands of fans to watch Bruce Springsteen perform at the BST Hyde Park in London on Saturday, July 8.

Federer, who retired from professional tennis last year, is in London to attend the Wimbledon championships as a spectator. Earlier in the week, he was seen in the Royal Box alongside the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, cheering for his old rival Andy Murray.

Springsteen, who is 73 years old, delivered a three-hour set of hits from his six-decade career in his second performance of the tour. He was joined by his E Street Band and some famous guests, including Jon Bon Jovi and Peter Gabriel.

Federer shared his excitement about seeing Springsteen live on his social media accounts. The former Wimbledon champion posted pictures of him and Bon Jovi, with Springsteen, also known as 'The Boss', holding a tennis racket like a guitar. The Swiss maestro also shared a clip of the concert on Saturday, July 8, and captioned it:

“When the boss calls you answer 📞@springsteen.”

Roger Federer recently saw Elton John perform at the Hallenstadion in Zurich. The British star, who is on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour,” delighted the audience with his classic hits. Federer and John met backstage and shared a photo together.

Roger Federer joins Coldplay on stage: A memorable moment at 'Music of the Spheres World Tour'

Roger Federer at Coldplay concert

Roger Federer, the legendary tennis player with 20 Grand Slam titles, recently made a special appearance at Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" concert in Zurich.

The highly anticipated tour, which supports Coldplay's ninth studio album of the same name, is known for its unique structure divided into four parts, taking the audience on a metaphorical journey of exploration and enlightenment.

During the concert at the Letzigrund Stadium, Federer joined the band on stage, much to the delight of the crowd. Invited by lead vocalist Chris Martin, Federer contributed to the performance by playing a shaker instrument in perfect harmony on Coldplay's iconic song, "Don't Panic."

The 41- year-old shared his experience with fans on Instagram on Tuesday, July 4.

"Adventure of a Lifetime 💫🎈 @coldplay," Federer wrote on Instagram.

Not only did Roger Federer showcase his musical talents, but he also sang along with Chris Martin and the rest of the band, creating an unforgettable moment for everyone present. It was another enjoyable experience for Federer in his fulfilling post-retirement life.

