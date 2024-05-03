“Where are the people that always are against women’s tennis”: Fans react to Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka 'saving' Madrid Open as ATP draw falls apart

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek were credited with 'saving' the Madrid Open by fans amid the collapse in the men's draw.

While top seed Swiatek saw off the 18th seed Madison Keys comfortably 6-1, 6-3 in the first semifinal. Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina produced an epic encounter, in which the Belarusian came back from a set down to win the match 6-1, 5-7, 6-7(5) after two hours and 17 minutes in the second semifinals to set up a rematch of the last year's final in the Spanish capital

The men's draw, on the other hand, has seen several top players exiting lately, with Jannik Sinner withdrawing, Carlos Alcaraz eliminated, Daniil Medvedev retiring in his match sending 30th seed Jiri Lehecka in the semifinals. The highest seed player in the final four is seventh seed Andrey Rublev.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to appreciate the recent consistency in the WTA Tour with one of the fans calling out others to give WTA their flowers as he protected the Madrid Open when the men's draw fell apart.

"Now where are the people that always are against women’s tennis and are ready to invalidate every wta player because of their game or whatever, when the final in madrid is between world no. 1 and no. 2 and at the meantime men’s semis are looking like some type of random 250," the fan said.

Expand Tweet

Another fan expressed their love for Aryna Sabalenka and credited the women's players with saving the tournament.

"I love you Aryna WTA saving Madrid Open," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are some other reactions mentioning the tumultuous situation in the men's draw and applauding the women for making the tournament entertaining.

"I guess WTA has more consistency than ATP… ;) wink wink" mentioned a fan

"Madrid organizers seeing that today WTA had 2 matches involving 3 top 4 players, one even going to an epic 3rd set tiebreak, while ATP only got one set of play with a retirement and a walkover" a fan pointed

"wta #1 and #2 both making the final at a masters event meanwhile on men’s tour we’re about to witness lehecka and aperol spritz have a servebot-off for 1000 points. atp in shambles" another fan said

Some fans also said that Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina saved tennis with their performance.

"sabalenka and rybakina coming to save tennis after a horrible day" a fan opined

"And still people say that there’s no consistency on wta, atp player’s rankings change almost every week" another fan mentioned

"Yes, the WTA players saved the tourney's bacon today" another fan opined

"I’m gonna do everything I can to get this win" - Aryna Sabalenka on facing Iga Swiatek in the Madrid Open final

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Madrid Open

When asked about her thoughts on facing Iga Swiatek in the final, Aryna Sabalenka said that their match will be a great battle and they will give it their all. The Belarusian also said that she was looking forward to the match and would do everything to win.

“Definitely going to be a great battle. We’re always fighting as hard as we can. It’s always incredible matches. I’m really looking forward to this final. I’m gonna do everything I can to get this win.”

This will be the 10th meeting between the two, with Iga Swiatek leading their head-to-head 6-3. However, when the two met in the Madrid Open final last year, Sabalenka clinched the title after winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

That said, Iga Swiatek won their last encounter 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the 2023 WTA Finals.