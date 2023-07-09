"Whining like a bit** over Jannik Sinner only to lose" - Tennis fans react to Alexander Zverev's Wimbledon 3R defeat to Matteo Berrettini

Tennis fans were quick to recall Alexander Zverev's previous comments regarding Jannik Sinner following the former's defeat to Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.
The highly anticipated clash between Zverev and Berrettini saw the Italian come through with a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) win after a two-hour and 27-minute long battle. The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up was clinical on serve, only allowing Zverev a solitary breakpoint opportunity over the course of the match.
Prior to the clash, Zverev had drawn attention for criticizing the Wimbledon organizers for placing Jannik Sinner on the main courts, over more accomplished players, like Berrettini and himself.
"I don't know whether Jannik has to be put on a court with a roof for a second round match. There were other names who have achieved more in tennis than Jannik. I think they had options there," Zverev said at the time.
"I like Jannik very much - as a person and as a player. He's an incredible player and will still win a lot. But there were other names in the draw who hadn't played the first round yet. Like Matteo Berrettini who was already in the final here, or me," he added.
Following his defeat, a fan poked fun at Zverev for "whining over" Sinner, only to lose when playing on the No. 1 Court.
"Whining like a bitch over jannik playing on a show court only to lose as soon as setting his foot on one lmao lewserrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr," the fan tweeted.
"Zverev out? Some good news today at last," another fan chimed in.
Here are a few more fan reactions:
Wimbledon 2023 4R: Jannik Sinner faces Daniel Elahi Galan; Matteo Berrettini takes on Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner came back from a set down to defeat Quentin Halys in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The eighth seed will be up against Daniel Elahi Galan for a spot in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
On the other side of the draw, Matteo Berrettini faces a tough challenge in the form of top seed Carlos Alcaraz. The World No. 1 defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 to book his spot against Berrettini.
While the clash will mark the pair's first-ever meeting on grass, Alcaraz leads 2-1 in his head-to-head against Berrettini. The Spaniard won their most recent encounter in the 2022 Rio de Janeiro quarterfinal in three sets.
Matteo Berrettini was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, fellow Italian Jannik Sinner enjoyed success at last year's edition of the grasscourt Major, reaching the quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in a closely contested five-set encounter.