"Who were you cooking for": Caroline Wozniacki teases Donna Vekic after she jokingly hints someone made pasta for her

Caroline Wozniacki recently teased Donna Vekic about a video she posted on social media showcasing her preparations for the 2024 season. One of the Croat's videos featured someone preparing pasta, with only the person's arm and the pan visible.

As the 2024 season approaches, WTA players are intensifying their preparations. On Monday, December 18, Donna Vekic shared insights into her pre-season routine in Monaco on her Instagram account.

Wozniacki, in reference to Vekic's pasta preparation video, playfully inquired if Vekic was indulging in pasta and for whom she was cooking.

"Wait…you eating pasta?! Who were you cooking for," Caroline Wozniacki commented on Vekic's post.

Donna Vekic hilariously insituated that the pasta was being made for her.

"or who was cooking for me" she said.

The post also featured images of the Croat working out in the gym, jumping hurdles in a stadium, and one her enjoying the sunset, among others. There was also a picture of British tennis player Adam Jones eating a burger.

Donna Vekic finished the 2023 season as No. 23 on the WTA rankings. She secured victory at the Abierto GNP Seguros by defeating Caroline Garcia in the final.

During the 2023 Australian Open, Vekic triumphed over Oksana Selekhmeteva, Liudmila Samsonova, Nuria Parrizas Diaz, and Linda Fruhvirtova before succumbing to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals. It was her best ever finish at a Grand Slam.

Caroline Wozniacki is set to play her first full season since 2020

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki took a three-year hiatus from the sport following the birth of her two children, Olivia and James Wozniacki Lee. Olivia was born in June 2021, and James was born in October 2022.

Before her comeback, Wozniacki's last match was at the 2020 Australian Open against Ons Jabeur in the third round.

Wozniacki returned to the tennis court in August 2023, defeating Kimberly Birrell in the first round of the Omnium Banque Nationale présenté par Rogers before being eliminated by Marketa Vondrousova in the second round.

The 33-year-old also experienced an early exit at the Western & Southern Open after being knocked out by Varvara Gracheva.

Wozniacki then took the US Open by storm, defeating Tatiana Prozorova, Petra Kvitova, and Jennifer Brady before being eliminated by eventual champion Coco Gauff in the Round of 16.