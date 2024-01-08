"Who the hell cares... It means nothing" - Nick Kyrgios' comments during feud with Boris Becker "stupid" and "dumb," says tennis analyst

Tennis analyst Gill Gross recently weighed in on the feud between Nick Kyrgios and Boris Becker, where the latter criticized the Aussie for disregarding tennis legends of the past.

Kyrgios was embroiled in controversy last month when he said that 14-time Grand Slam champion Pete Sampras would be “eaten alive” by Novak Djokovic on the tennis court. He also discounted Boris Becker, stating that it would be “absurd” to think that the German would be as good in today’s times.

Nick Kyrgios’ comments did not sit well with Becker. The six-time Major winner slammed the 2022 Wimbledon finalist for comparing different generations without any credibility.

Sharing his perspective on the matter, Gill Gross said that Kyrgios is both wrong as well as right. Gross ultimately invalidated the Aussie’s argument by calling it “stupid,” while noting the differences in the equipment used in various eras.

“I’m a little late to this controversy, aren’t I?” he said on the Monday Match Analysis podcast (14:43). “These two things are true at the same time. Nick is correct and he is also wrong. It’s also a very, very stupid argument that doesn’t mean anything.”

He added:

“Sampras, Courier, Agassi, they are 90s. So, I don’t know if ‘eaten alive’ might be a little bit extreme. But if you go back like 10 years previous, if you get to the wood racquet era, then yes they would get eaten alive. Completely eaten alive - on most surfaces – even now, they would get eaten alive, or at least they would lose; they wouldn’t be top players. So Nick is right about that.”

Gross added that the idea of the legends falling short against the current crop of players does not take away from their contribution to the sport.

“Who the hell cares though. What does that mean? It means nothing. It takes nothing away from them, who they are as champions, what they did for the sport, what they did at the time in the context that they played tennis,” he said.

"It's like saying Thomas Edison invented the lightbulb? Nah" – Gill Gross on Nick Kyrgios' controversial take

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the 2024 Australian Open

Boris Becker was subjected to a series of derogatory remarks from Nick Kyrgios following his clap back at the Aussie.

Gill Gross, however, suggested that Kyrgios’ comments sounded “dumb.” The analyst added that making such comparisons was akin to discrediting Thomas Edison.

“It’s like saying Thomas Edison invented the lightbulb? Nah. We have LEDs now. They are more energy efficient, brighter. Hell with Thomas Edison. What did that guy do? That guy’s lights stink!” he said, mockingly.

“Thomas Edison’s lightbulbs would get eaten alive by the light I have in my apartment. That’s how dumb this is. That’s how he sounds.”