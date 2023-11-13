"Who needs ATP finals" - Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, and others poke fun at Frances Tiafoe enjoying off-season at Dallas Mavericks' NBA game

Frances Tiafoe embraced the off-season by enjoying the Dallas Mavericks' NBA game on Sunday, November 12. However, the tennis world was quick to poke fun at the American's visit, with Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton and others coming up with amusing comments.

Tiafoe, a die-hard basketball fan, was in the audience supporting the Mavericks when they faced off against the New Orleans Pelicans. Dallas went on to win the game 136-124.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the American shared a few snippets of his time at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. He was seen spending time with Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr., as well as American businessman and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

"Dallas finna be my second home. Thanks for having me @dallasmavs really felt the love," Tiafoe wrote on Instagram.

Zverev jokingly stated that nobody would want to grab an action of the ongoing ATP Finals if Tiafoe appeared courtside in every NBA stadium.

"Who needs the World Tour Finals if you can just be courtside in every nba stadium," Zverev commented under Tiafoe's post.

In response, Tiafoe said:

"Damn bro let me enjoy my off-season"

Meanwhile, Shelton asked whether the World No. 16 was a better businessman than Mark Cuban.

"Who's a better businessman big foe or Mark Cuban? ," Shelton wrote.

Tommy Paul also poked fun at Tiafoe, stating that it was expected of the 25-year-old to spend his off-season watching NBA matches.

"Didn't expect to see anything else from off-season foe," Paul stated.

Frances Tiafoe expresses desire to have atmosphere at tennis matches to be more easy-going and rowdy

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals previews

Frances Tiafoe recently stated that spectators should have the liberty to move around and "be rowdy" during tennis matches.

Tiafoe made the comment after he was asked by the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) for his thoughts on the matter. He even suggested that music could be played between points to keep up the enthusiasm among the crowd.

"Kinda what we talked about earlier, fanfare, fans being able to move around and be rowdy. Talking during points, music going. When the points are delayed or in between the points, to keep the energy up, and keeping that vibe. Kind of like UTS, with everything they have put into that," Tiafoe said.

He also maintained that the Grand Slam format need not be shortened, amid questions over the best-of-five format the Majors have embraces. Tiafoe stated that it would be unjust to the players who have already played the long format.

"I think format is fine. I don't think we should reduce tennis matches. Grand Slams have been 3 out of 5 and so iconic for so many years. To change that now, I feel like it doesn't count for what all those guys did," he opined.

Frances Tiafoe was last seen in action at the 2023 Paris Masters, where he suffered a first-round defeat against Alexander Bublik.