"Who tf cares, relax you don’t need an apology" - Tennis fans amused by Cameron Norrie criticizing Novak Djokovic's late arrival to Italian Open clash

Cameron Norrie reignited his dispute with Novak Djokovic over their dramatic Italian Open clash, sparking a variety of responses from tennis fans online.

On May 16, Djokovic defeated Norrie 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals in Rome. Following his win, the World No. 3 voiced his issues with the Brit's conduct during the match, which included smashing an overhead shot straight at his ankle, excessive celebrations and taking medical timeout right before the last game.

Speaking to Eurosport recently, Norrie presented his perspective of the match and criticized the 22-time Grand Slam champion for failing to apologize after the match was delayed due to his late arrival.

“He wanted some more time on the physio bed and the match was scheduled for 11 am and we walked out maybe 11.12 am, 11.13 am," Norrie said. "I don’t think he saw any problem with that. He never said anything to me and never apologized. I asked, ‘Was that okay to do that?’ The officials said, ‘Yeah, it's within the rules.’ I’ve never seen that before from any player. Regardless if it’s a tennis match or not, you turn up on time for whatever it is."

A fan shared an excerpt from Cameron Norrie's interview on social media and joked that it reminded them of the "good old days" of drama on the WTA tour.

"Cameron Norrie clapped back against Djokovic. It's like the good old days of WTA drama!" the fan tweeted.

Uncut James @badderboijayjay Cameron Norrie clapped back against Djokovic. It’s like the good old days of WTA drama! Cameron Norrie clapped back against Djokovic. It’s like the good old days of WTA drama! https://t.co/se3dpL5kh4

Referring to Norrie and Djokovic as "babies," a fan joked that a 12 minute late start didn't necessitate an apology.

"These men are babies. 12 minutes late? Who tf cares like relax sir you don't need an apology," the fan commented.

Wh*re of Babylon @MonteSpice twitter.com/badderboijayja… Uncut James @badderboijayjay Cameron Norrie clapped back against Djokovic. It’s like the good old days of WTA drama! Cameron Norrie clapped back against Djokovic. It’s like the good old days of WTA drama! https://t.co/se3dpL5kh4 These men are babies. 12 minutes late? Who tf cares like relax sir you don’t need an apology These men are babies. 12 minutes late? Who tf cares like relax sir you don’t need an apology 😭 twitter.com/badderboijayja…

Several fans were amused by the 15-day delay in Norrie's response to the Serb's complaints.

"Why did he take like 15 days to reply tho," a fan posted.

"He spent time cooking this one up, that's why he was so quiet on social media- he was learning the art of rhetoric," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Candra Anderson @CandraAnderson3

Complainer. @badderboijayjay Not true. There was a rain delay Norrie and you should have known that. RidiculousComplainer. @badderboijayjay Not true. There was a rain delay Norrie and you should have known that. RidiculousComplainer.

Betty Scott 𓃵 @Betty_A_Scott @badderboijayjay Pretty nervy of Djokovic to criticize Norrie for his 'C'mons' (which many college players do -- Anderson, Shelton, Wolf, Giron, Cressy) when he screams like a banshee at different points in the match. And totally inappropriate for the head of a so-called Players Union. @badderboijayjay Pretty nervy of Djokovic to criticize Norrie for his 'C'mons' (which many college players do -- Anderson, Shelton, Wolf, Giron, Cressy) when he screams like a banshee at different points in the match. And totally inappropriate for the head of a so-called Players Union.

"It was a regular tennis match for me" - Cameron Norrie defends himself against Novak Djokovic's complaints

Novak Djokovic through to the second round 2023 French Open

Cameron Norrie defended himself against Novak Djokovic's complaints about his over-the-top celebrations.

"I didn’t think I was in his face at all. If anyone knows me, I’m pretty vocal in some matches. It was a regular tennis match for me," he said.

Norrie also said that he was within the rules to take a medical timeout and clarified that the smash to the Serb's ankle was an accident.

“I was feeling my hip a little bit and I took the medical time-out. It is within the rules. And for him also, it’s in the rules to start the match on his time – being late. I apologized straight away and I didn’t see him. I looked up and hit the ball down low. I didn’t see him turn and concede the point," he added.

Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie both had successful starts to their French Open campaigns. While the Serb will take on Marton Fucsovics in the second round, Norrie will be up against Lucas Pouille.

