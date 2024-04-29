"Who they? Illuminati?" - Daniil Medvedev gets into heated argument with chair umpire in Madrid Open 3R over closing of roof

Daniil Medvedev got into a heated argument with the chair umpire during his third-round match against the USA's Sebastian Korda at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Medvedev demanded from the chair umpire for the roof to be closed as it started drizzling after he lost the first set. The umpire, however, denied the Russian's plea claiming that he was not the person to make that decision.

Medvedev then asked the umpire to name the person in charge of taking a call on the roof but the latter didn't name anyone and maintained his position. Seeing the conversation not going his way, he mocked the official in frustration wondering if the decision-maker was someone from the Illuminati.

Medvedev's exchange with the chair umpire is mentioned below:

"Maybe close the roof no," Medvedev said.

"It’s not my decision to the close the roof or no," the umpire replied.

"Ok so call someone whose decision it is," the player demanded.

"It’s an outdoor event…," the official said.

"You said it’s not your decision, call me someone whose decision it is," Medvedev reiterated.

"They take the decision based on the weather," the official maintained.

"Who they? Illuminati? Illuminati," Medvedved quipped.

"No one knows what’s gonna happen but it’s an outdoor event," the official concluded.

Medvedev notably leveled things up by securing the second set in a tiebreaker. He went onto win the match 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 and will play Alexander Bublik in the fourth round of the Madrid Open 2024.

Daniil Medvedev argued with officials twice at Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Daniil Medvedev argues with the match referee at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

The 2024 Madrid Open is the second tournament in a row where Daniil Medvedev has gotten into a verbal exchange with the officials.

A couple of weeks earlier at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, Medvedev slammed the referee of his Round-of-16 match against Karen Khachenov. This came only a day after he had done the same with a chair umpire in his previous duel with Gael Monfils.

He was unhappy about the line calls on both occasions as he told the supervisor during his clash with Khachanov:

"Who will take action? Yesterday the ball is out. It’s called in. This ball is out there. Who will take responsibility? It’s not my responsibility to referee the matches. It’s this guy in the glasses. He doesn’t need glasses because he doesn't see anything... Open your eyes. Open your freaking eyes. It’s out."

Daniil Medvedev notably ended up losing that match 6-3, 7-5 to Khachanov.