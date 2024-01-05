"Whoever did illegal stuff should be prosecuted" - Martina Navratilova on accusations against liberals defending Jeffery Epstein's alleged accomplices

Martina Navratilova recently weighed in on the controversy surrounding the release of court documents that mention the names of some of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged associates. Navratilova has spoken out against the allegations that some liberals are defending the late financier and his alleged accomplices.

Navratilova, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, is also known for her outspoken views on various social and political issues. She has been a vocal advocate for human rights, LGBTQ+ rights, animal rights, and environmental causes.

Epstein, accused of running a sex trafficking ring that involved underage girls, died in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. His former girlfriend and alleged co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently in custody and facing multiple charges of sex trafficking and perjury.

On Wednesday, January 3, a set of court documents that were part of a defamation lawsuit filed by victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre against Maxwell in 2015 were unsealed and made public. The documents mentioned the names of several prominent figures such as Prince Andrew, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Stephen Hawking, and more.

The release of these documents prompted a blame game between left-wing and right-wing supporters on social media, with some accusing the other side of being complicit or covering up for Epstein’s crimes.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) accused the liberals of defending Epstein on Thursday, January 4.

"There are liberals on X saying Jeffrey Epstein was just collecting evidence against pedophiles. You can’t make this sh*t up," the user wrote.

This tweet was shared by another user, who defended liberals:

"Like literally no liberal is saying this. Bill Clinton and Donald Trump should be held accountable."

The tweet caught the attention of Martina Navratilova, who tweeted that whoever did illegal stuff should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, regardless of their political affiliation.

"No liberal I know is saying that. Whoever did illegal stuff should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Period," Navratilova wrote.

"Donald Trump is the biggest atheist out there" - Martina Navratilova accuses former US President of allegedly using religion as a political tool

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently condemned former US President Donald Trump for what she perceives as a disingenuous display of religious devotion during a recent political rally in Iowa. The 18-time Grand Slam champion accused Trump of hypocrisy, suggesting that he exploits religion as a means to garner support from conservative Christian voters.

In a 'Save America' rally held by Trump in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, last month, a video clip circulated online showcasing Trump receiving a pastoral blessing from a group of ministers before delivering his speech.

The video was posted by a Republican strategist, who claimed that over 150 pastors and faith leaders from various parts of Iowa had endorsed Trump.

A political writer retweeted the video and criticized Trump for allegedly aligning with far-right pastors, contending that such figures wield significant influence over their followers, particularly in megachurches.

Martina Navratilova expressed her contempt for Trump’s religious posturing on X (formerly Twitter).

"What a joke. I mean Trump is the biggest atheist out there- not that there is anything wrong with that- pretending he is God’s gift…." Navratilova wrote.