"What in the Sharapova drug ban press conference is that carpet?" - Tennis fans roast Teams USA & Austria's attire ahead of Billie Jean King Cup clash

The 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers are finally here and will be played today and tomorrow (April 14 and 15) in different parts of the world. As the players of Teams USA and Austria posed for a group photograph ahead of their clash, tennis fans couldn't help but poke fun at the way they were dressed.

The two teams will lock horns in four singles and a doubles contest at the Delray Beach Tennis Center in Delray Beach, Florida, USA. Led by Kathy Rinaldi, Team USA will have the services of Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Danielle Collins, Caty McNally, and Sofia Kenin.

Team Austria, on the other hand, will be captained by Marion Maruska and include the likes of Julia Grabher, Sinja Kraus, Melanie Klaffner, Barbara Haas, and Tamira Paszek. Originally from Delray Beach, World No. 6 Gauff will take on Grabher on Day 1, followed by a matchup between third-ranked Pegula and Kraus.

Day 2 will begin with Pegula taking on Grabher and Gauff going up against Kraus. In the doubles clash, Collins and McNally will square off against Klaffner and Kraus. USA, the most successful team in the tournament with 18 titles, lead 7-2 head-to-head against Austria, yet to win their first.

On Thursday (April 13), the players came together and posed for a photograph with legendary player Billie Jean King. Their apparel invited a flurry of jokes from fans, including references to pageants, proms, school graduation, and the 2019 horror movie Midsommar.

"What is going on here? The carpet, the virginal white dresses, the demin jackets and Austria giving national dress round in some pageant," a fan tweeted.

"What the?? Is this an all girls catholic school graduation?! Who did this to these high achieving people?! Take this picture down," a user wrote.

"Cringe Mormon wedding? What the fu*k?!! Whose bright idea was this bullsh*t?" another tweet read.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"We're not taking this lightly" - USA captain on facing Austria at Billie Jean King Cup 2023

Kathy Rinaldi at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup

In a press conference on Thursday (April 13), Team USA captain Kathy Rinaldi stated that they were pretty serious about reaching the finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup and were ready to play their best tennis.

"We're not taking this lightly," Rinaldi said. "We're going in prepared. We're going to prepare like we prepare for any other tie, not be overconfident. We have a lot of respect for our opponents. I'm sure they're going to come out and play at their best, and that's what we're going to try to do, too — play at our best."

Nine teams will qualify for the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup finals to be played in November, where Switzerland, Australia, and a wildcard entrant will be waiting.

