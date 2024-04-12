Jessica Pegula and Emma Bavarro both present during Team USA and Team Belgium's dinner ahead of their tie at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. The outfits worn by both the teams have left fans in splits.

Team USA will host Team Belgium at the USTA National Campus in Florida. Team USA is seeded fourth whereas Team Belgium will enter the tie unseeded.

The Americans and Belgians had a dinner party, where the former wore white attire with a matching sleeveless top and bottom set and finished the look with white sneakers, Team Belgium wore a whitish blue matching top and bottom set.

The attires worn by both the teams left fans in splits as they took to X (formerly Twitter) where they reacted to them in hilarious fashion with one of the fans asking why both teams were dressed like rival cult factions.

"Why are they dressed like rival cult factions…?" the fan wrote.

Another fan joked that that the TEAM USA members looked like patients at a mental hospital

"They look like patients in a mental hospital," the fan said.

Another fan poked fun at the 'billionaires' Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro as they made fun of them for rocking their outfit of the day.

"the Billionaires rocking their OOTD hahaha"

Here are some other reactions from the fans.

"Is it a pyjama party," another fan said.

"And then we wonder why WTA doesn’t attract audiences, embarrassing outfits ….," A fan opined.

"Belgium look like nurses in a mental heath hospital US look like they’ve gone travelling in SE Asia to “find themselves”," Another fan joked about their attire.

Team USA suffered a group stage exit at Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023

Team USA at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying draw

Team USA had a disappointing outing at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup. They reached the finals after thrashing Austria 4-0 in the qualifiers.

They were drawn in Group A of the finals alongside Czech Republic and Switzerland. USA started with a 3-0 win over the Swiss, with Danielle Collins defeating Celine Naef while Sofia Kenin beat Viktorija Golubic. The doubles team of Taylor Townsend and Sloane Stephens beat Jill Teichmann and Simona Waltert to complete a clean sweep.

The Americans then faced Czech Republic in the decisive tie to determine the group winner. They took the lead through Danielle Collins after she beat Katerina Siniakova. However, the Czechs fought back after Marketa Vondrousova beat Sofia Kenin to level things up.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won the decisive doubles tie to seal victory for Czech Republic, thus eliminating the United States.

