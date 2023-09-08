Why was play halted during US Open SF between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova? All you need to know about drama that unfolded at Arthur Ashe Stadium

The US Open semifinal between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova was halted for several minutes due to a disturbance created by environmental activists.

Gauff and Muchova locked horns in the final four of the US Open in what was the second meeting between the two. The American had a fine start to the match and raced to a 5-1 lead in the opening set. Muchova showed a bit of resistance as she saved a set point but Gauff eventually won 6-4 to take the lead in the match.

She then held serve in the first game of the second set to lead 1-0 before play was halted. This was because of persistent protesting from three environmental activists in the crowd, who wore shirts that read “End Fossil Fuels", which is exactly what they shouted for several minutes.

The chaos propelled tournament referee Jake Garner to interfere and soon police officers and security guards approached the protesters. Two of the three protesters were removed but it was difficult to remove the third individual, who glued his feet to the floor.

Eventually, all protesters were removed, to the delight of the crowd who cheered.

Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova both headed towards the locker room during the delay

Coco Gauff during her US Open semifinal against Karolina Muchova

During the delay, Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova both eventually went to the locker room. Initially, Gauff sat on her bench before doing some warmup of her own. She then proceeded to the locker room after conversations with her coach Brad Gilbert and the chair umpre as the security personnel were dealing with the protesters.

Muchova, however, used the time to call upon the physio before heading to the locker room. Both players went on to re-enter the court, and play resumed over 45 minutes following the completion of the previous game.

The second set between Gauff and Muchova was an intense affair, with the American breaking the Czech in the eighth game and having a match point on her serve at 5-3. However, the World No. 10 saved the match point and won the next two games to level the score at 5-5.

Gauff eventually held her nerve and broke Muchova in the last game of the set, converting her sixth match point to register a 6-4, 7-5 win and reach her second Grand Slam final. She will next face either second seed Aryna Sabalenka or 17th seed Madison Keys.