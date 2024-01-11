"Why are you promoting someone who has been accused of assault?": Tennis fans grill ATP over Alexander Zverev's inclusion in Break Point & the Council

Tennis fans recently questioned the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) regarding Alexander Zverev's involvement in both Netflix's Break Point and the ATP Player Advisory Council.

Zverev, along with Dusan Lajovic, Mackenzie McDonald, Matthew Ebden and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, have been selected by their fellow players to serve as representatives of the ATP Player Advisory Council (PAC) for a two-year term.

The PAC is a governing body that meets regularly throughout the year to offer recommendations to ATP Management and the ATP Board of Directors.

Alexander Zverev was also featured in Season 2 of the Netflix series Break Point along with Taylor Fritz, Nick Kyrgios, Holger Rune, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul. The German is seen in episode four of the series which chronicles his journey following a severe injury sustained during the 2022 French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal, to making his way back into the top 10.

Tennis fans took to social media to question the ATP regarding their decision to involve Alexander Zverev in both the Council and the show. The decision raised eyebrows due to the allegations of domestic violence made against him by his former partner and mother of his child, Brenda Patea and his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

One fan questioned the ATP for their endorsement of a player who has been accused of assault on two separate occasions.

"Hey ATP! Why are you promoting someone who has been accused of assault by two ex-girlfriends and has been ordered to pay a €450,000 fine for the latter accusation? And why did you produce an entire Break Point episode about him, frame him as a hero, and not mention his abuse?" a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan asked the ATP to clarify to Zverev's previous partners, whom he had assaulted, why the former World No. 2 is still considered one of their prominent stars.

"Why is Zverev allowed to be “one of your stars?” Explain that to Olga and Brenda," the fan posted.

Alexander Zverev: "I can look forward to being a contender again, looking forward to the big events this year"

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 United Cup

Alexander Zverev had a brilliant start to the season. He led Germany to victory over Poland in the final of the 2024 United Cup.

Zverev defeated Hubert Hurkacz 6-7(3), 7-6(6), 6-4 in the men's singles match and then partnered with the Laura Siegemund for the decisive mixed doubles match. The German duo faced Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek and defeated them 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 to secure the title.

During a press conference last month, Zverev stated that he intents to approach the 2024 Australian Open with a winning mindset, in stark contrast to his previous year's mentality of merely competing.

"Yeah, I mean, we're back to hopefully somewhat a normal mindset. I'm saying normal mindset because last year I came to Australian Open, and I openly said in all the press conferences, I'm not here to win the tournament, which is not the mindset I was going into tournaments usually," Zverev said.

The German emphasised that his performance during the 2023 season has greatly bolstered his confidence for the 2024 season.

"I'm past that now. I'm No. 7 in the world. I won a few titles last year where I've beaten some great players, as well. I think I'm past that now hopefully," he said.

The 26-year-old stated that he is looking forward to competing again and playing in the "big events" this year.

"I can look forward to being a contender again. That's what I want to be. That's the position I want to put myself in. Yeah, that's the way it is. I'm looking forward to the big events this year," he added.