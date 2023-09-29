"Why are all of these WTA coaches so nasty and disrespectful" - Qinwen Zheng's coach breaking contract to join Naomi Osaka's team angers tennis fans

Qinwen Zheng's recent revelation that her coach Wim Fissette broke contract with her to join Naomi Osaka's team starting next year has not gone over well with tennis fans.

Zheng had a fairytale run at the 2023 Asian Games, taking home the gold medal in the women's singles. In the final, she beat compatriot Lin Zhu in straight sets to win her maiden medal at the continental event.

At her press conference, however, the Chinese looked remarkably upset, disclosing that her coach Fissette had "brought harm" to her and her family with his decision to break their agreed upon contract. While Zheng stated that she would respect his decision on the matter, she also made it clear that she was not happy with it in any way.

"He broke the contract, and it is very immoral. This is his choice, and I will respect that. Even though this brings some harm to me and my family, I don’t want to talk about that person right now, don’t want to talk about him,” Zheng said.

Fissette had previously coached Naomi Osaka once before, between 2020 and 2022, leading her to two Grand Slam titles -- at the 2020 Australian Open and the 2021 US Open.

The Belgian has always been somewhat of a short-term coach, having coached the likes of Kim Clijsters, Sara Errani, Johanna Konta, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka in short spells. His partnership with Qinwen Zheng had only begun in the summer of this year.

With news of their sudden break-up surfacing, fans on social media called out Fissette for his lack of professionalism. Many were of the opinion that it was disrespectful to the 20-year-old and wished Fissette had been more committed to his job with the promising youngster.

"Why are all of these wta coaches so nasty and disrespectful," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Need Qinwen to drag Osaka in Australia," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Naomi Osaka and Qinwen Zheng have met on tour once previously

2021 Australian Open: Day 13

Naomi Osaka and Qinwen Zheng have met on tour once previously, at the 2022 San Jose Open, before Fissette started his partnership with Zheng. That meeting went in favor of the four-time Grand Slam champion, who prevailed in three sets to reach the Round of 16.

Following her Asian Games triumph, Zheng will be in action at the WTA 1000 China Open, where she is set to take on fifth seed Elena Rybakina in the first round. Osaka, meanwhile, is currently on maternity leave and is expected to begin her comeback at the start of next year, either at the United Cup or at the Australian Open.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline