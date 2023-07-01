Wimbledon 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams & Iga Swiatek playing? - Day 1, Round 1

Day 1 of the 2023 Wimbledon will be headlined by some of the biggest names in the sport. Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams and Iga Swiatek are all set to take to the court on Monday.

Four-time defending champion Djokovic is the heavy favorite to go all the way at the tournament yet again. No other player in the draw matches up to the Serb on grass. A title would put him on level with Margaret Court, equalling her haul of 24 Major trophies.

Swiatek's successful defense at last month's French Open extended her Major tally to four. She recently competed at the Bad Homburg Open in order for some grass prep, but withdrew before her quarterfinal match due to an illness.

Swiatek will now be hoping for a quick recovery. Meanwhile, there's no stopping Venus Williams as the American legend prepares for her 24th appearance at Wimbledon. She'll kick off her campaign against Elina Svitolina.

Other notable players who'll compete at Wimbledon on Monday include Nick Kyrgios, Jannik Sinner, Jessica Pegula, Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz and Coco Gauff.

Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin match schedule

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will take on Pedro Cachin in the first match of the day on Centre Court.

Match Timing: 1:30 pm local time, 8:30 am ET and 6 pm IST.

Date: July 3, 2023.

Iga Swiatek vs Zhu Lin match schedule

Top seed Swiatek will face Zhu Lin in the first match on Court 1.

Match Timing: 1 pm local time, 8 am ET and 5:30 pm IST.

Date: July 3, 2023.

Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina match schedule

Former World No. 1 Williams will face Elina Svitolina in the second match of the day on Centre Court.

Match Timing: Approx 3:30 pm local time, 10:30 am ET and 8 pm IST.

Date: July 3, 2023.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023?

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at Wimbledon live on their respective channels and sites:

United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC

Africa - Canal Plus International

Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat

Australia - Nine Network

Belgium - Eurosport

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)

Croatia - SportKlub

Czech Republic - Eurosport

Denmark - DR

France - beIN Sports France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - Nova

India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia

Japan - WOWOW & NHK

Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports

Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Norway - Eurosport

Poland - Polsat

Serbia - RTS & SportKlub

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +

Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel

