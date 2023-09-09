"Wish I could have a ball that says who is going to be the 1st American since Andy Roddick to win a Slam" - Ben Shelton after falling short at US Open

Following his US Open exit, Ben Shelton shared his thoughts on the tennis world’s growing curiosity over which American men’s player after Andy Roddick will reach the top of the sport.

Ben Shelton, who turned pro just last year, staged a magical run at the ongoing 2023 US Open. The 20-year-old, who was contesting the New York Major’s main draw for only the second time, reached the final four in convincing fashion. He was eventually outclassed by three-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) in the semifinals.

Shelton’s defeat raised the question of which American men’s tennis player will make a breakthrough and become Andy Roddick’s successor as a Grand Slam champion. Roddick was the last American man to win a Grand Slam - at the 2003 US Open - as well as the last to hold the World No. 1 ranking.

“This is a question that I have answered often over the last few months, you know, since I have been out on tour. I'm not really sure what it's going to take,” Shelton said, answering a question in his post-match presser.

American tennis has seen a rise in the recent times, with the likes of Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda, Ben Shelton and Christopher Eubanks making their mark on both Grand Slam and tour level.

“I don't know if it's going to be me. I don't know if it's going to be someone else who breaks through. I always say that American tennis seems to be moving in a great direction, the right direction. We have guys making it deep in slams,” Ben Shelton noted.

The US Open semifinalist, however, was unable single out one person who could make strides and follow in the footsteps of Andy Roddick.

“I wish I could have a ball that says when and who is going to be the American who is the first guy since Andy Roddick to win a Grand Slam, but unfortunately I don't have that,” he confessed.

At the ongoing US Open, Fritz, Tiafoe and Shelton all made the quarterfinals while Paul missed out on the chance after crashing out against the 20-year-old in the fourth round.

“A lot of us here, three in the quarterfinals, are pushing through,” he said.

Shelton also acknowledged the American women on the top of the sport, which include World No. 3 Jessica Pegula as well as World No. 6 Coco Gauff, who is through to the US Open final, and World No. 17 Madison Keys, who made a semifinal exit.

“Not just on the men's side but the women's side too. Coco Gauff in the final, Madison Keys a semifinalist. So it's a pretty cool time to be a American in tennis,” he said.

Amid talks of Andy Roddick's successor, Ben Shelton makes breakthrough in world rankings after US Open

Ben Shelton was vying to become first man from his country to win US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003

Ben Shelton has witnessed a roller coaster of a season. He traveled outside the country for the first time this year during the Australian Open, and stunned the tennis world by making the quarterfinals of the Major in his very first attempt.

He eventually reached a career-high ranking of World No. 35, but was unable to string two wins together after his campaign Down Under. The 20-year-old, however, came out with all guns blazing at the US Open, seeing off Pedro Cachin, Dominic Thiem, Aslan Karatsev, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe en route to the semifinal.

Thanks to his run, he will soon make his debut inside the world’s top 20 come Monday, ranked No. 19.

Ben Shelton will thus be one of four American players to feature in the top 20 of ATP rankings. Leading the contingent is Taylor Fritz, who will be the World No. 8 on Monday, with Tiafoe and Paul taking the 11th and 13th place, respectively.