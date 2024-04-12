Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared an observation that she made during a stroll in Monte-Carlo.

Riddle, a social media influencer who has been dating World No. 13 Fritz since early 2020, made an excursion into the downtown area of the Principality. The 26-year-old first explored the market to take a look at the exotic farmers' fruits and vegetables that were available.

Soon afterward, the influencer stumbled across a long flight of stairs, which elicited a hilarious reaction from her on her Instagram stories.

Riddle claimed that the women in Monte-Carlo have "the world's most toned a**es" on account of the stairs.

Later, Morgan Riddle caught the action at one of the outside-court matches at the Monte-Carlo Masters with Matteo Arnaldi's girlfriend Mia Savio. She posted Savio's photo on her Instagram stories with another amusing caption.

The 26-year-old also posted a serene picture of the sea-level horizon in the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, where the Monte-Carlo Country Club is located. She further showed off the ambiance at a local restaurant that she visited in the Principality, insisting that their dishes were to die for.

Earlier on Tuesday (April 9), Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle enjoyed a dinner date, where the two apparently made some eclectic conversations. The topics that they ventured into included this year's solar eclipse, podcasts, and pasta.

"Dinner with Taylor [Fritz] tonight: first thing he asked when we sat down was if I've listened to any good podcasts lately (has never listened to a podcast in his life) *Convincing me he sleeps better if the bedsheets are the color black.* 'Why is everyone talking about an eclipse.' Crushed the bread basket then ordered 3 full sized pastas," Morgan Riddle wrote on her Instagram stories describing her dinner with Taylor Fritz.

Riddle also gave a funny account on her Instagram stories of her falling into a bush during a walk with Mia Savio in Monte-Carlo.

"The site at Monte Carlo is so hard to walk around at because it's all stairs/really steep hills so I was like 'Ok - can only wear little kitten heels and I'll be fine.'... I literally faceplanted into this bush," Riddle wrote on her Instagram story.

"Tried to grab @miasavio on the way down to save me. Failed. Went completely horizontal into the vegetation. So just a tip to the girlies wear thick bottomed heels," she added.