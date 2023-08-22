Tennis fans have called out the WTA for its poor coverage of the women's event at the Cincinnati Open whereas the ATP 'hyped up' the final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Coco Gauff was at her dominating best during the women's Cincinnati Open final as she registered a comfortable victory over Karolina Muchova in straight sets to take home her first WTA Masters 1000 trophy.

On the other hand in the men's event, Alcaraz and Djokovic played one of the most exciting finals of the year so far. Both players toiled hard to outdo each other on an extreme Sunday in Mason, Ohio. After playing scintillating tennis for three hours and 49 minutes, Djokovic eventually won the decider 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4).

Tennis fans were impressed with ATP's coverage of the Alcaraz-Djokovic final but at the same time, criticized the WTA for their lukewarm reportage of the women's event at the Cincinnati Open.

A Twitter user highlighted Tennis TV's (ATP's live streaming service) efforts in hyping up the men's summit clash on online platforms.

"TennisTV milking every possible second from the best their product can offer. Almost 80 (!) minutes of videos uploaded in less than 24 hours. Highlights, press conferences, trophy ceremony, new angles... everything. That's how you do it," the user tweeted.

Expand Tweet

A fan pointed out that the WTA posted only a highlights video of the Gauff-Muchova encounter on Youtube and wrote:

"The 1000s are the biggest events the ATP has so they rightfully promote it as such. These are their majors, which is probably why they are extending some of them to make it feel that way. Meanwhile, at the same event, WTA posted a 5 minute highlight as if it was any other event."

Expand Tweet

Another fan tweeted:

"The WTA could take notes..."

Expand Tweet

A tennis journalist voiced similar concern and lectured the WTA for their lack of effort and demanded better promotion for the women's tour.

"This is how you do it (even though I strongly disagree with the "best match ever" stance they took in at least one of their Instagram posts). WTA should pay attention to Tennis TV on YouTube because the women's tour desperately needs to be better promoted. So much potential..."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It did feel like a Grand Slam final" - Novak Djokovic after competing against Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati Open final

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic share a light moment.

After winning the Cincinnati Open title, Novak Djokovic mentioned in his victory speech that his contest with Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, August 20, felt like a Grand Slam final.

"So much to say and so little energy. It has been a roller coaster and definitely one of the toughest and most exciting matches that I've ever been a part of, in any tournament. It did feel like a grand slam final, even more than that, to be honest," he said.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have played each other four times so far with their head-to-head count tied at 2-2. The Serb also wished to play against Alcaraz again during the upcoming US Open.

"Hopefully we can play in some weeks' time in New York. That would be nice for the crowd, I don't know about me," he added.

Both finalists will now begin preparing for the US Open in 2023, and the crowd anticipates another competitive match between them.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis