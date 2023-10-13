"Women who support women are the greatest of greats!" - Serena Williams' ex-coach approves of Beyonce's latest outing with Taylor Swift

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs recently gave a shoutout to pop stars Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

Earlier on Thursday (October 12), Beyonce showed support to Taylor Swift by attending her "The Eras Tour" movie premiere in Los Angeles. The Eras Tour is the ongoing sixth concert tour by the American singer-songwriter.

The 32-time Grammy winner also posed with Swift on the red carpet of the movie premiere in a rather savage outfit.

Rennae Stubbs, who coached Serena Williams in the last professional tournament of her career, was delighted at the two stars meeting each other, if her social media activity is anything to go by.

Later on Thursday, the former player-turned-coach took to her Instagram stories to shower rich praise on Beyonce and Taylor Swift. She wrote:

"Women who support women are the greatest of the greats! LFG ladies!"

A screen capture of Rennae Stubbs' Instagram story

Rennae Stubbs is herself a big proponent of women thriving in the coaching business. She has provided her coaching services to several top players on the women's tour, including Serena Williams, Eugenie Bouchard, Karolina Pliskova, and Sam Stosur.

Serena Williams has been leading a happy family life after retirement from tennis

Serena Williams hits a serve during her first-round match at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams, meanwhile, has been leading a happy life outside of the tennis world. At the time of her retirement, the 23-time Major winner had asserted that she was looking forward to "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that were important to her".

Since then, the 42-year-old has taken up new hobbies like fashion and vlogging. She also manages her independent clothing line "S by Serena". Earlier this year, the American legend made an appearance at the 2023 Met Gala with her husband Alexis and elder daughter Olympia in a stunning Gucci dress.

Next month, she is also set to be feted as a "Fashion Icon" at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York for her contribution to the industry.

Williams is making the most of her personal life as well. She gave birth to her second daughter Adira in August this year. The former World No. 1 is receiving post-partum care nowadays and has been giving updates on her life to fans on social media regularly.

The 23-time Major winner retired from professional tennis the 2022 US Open. The six-time titlist's last match in New York came against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat her 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 in the third round.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas