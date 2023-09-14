Liam Broady recently gave his thoughts on a rather stimulating debate — which player between Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka had displayed the better "peak level" during their careers.

The debate had been reignited by former World No. 1 Jim Courier last month, when the American was invited by Tennis Channel to speak on a wide range of topics. During the segment, he was eventually asked whether Andy Murray was a better player in his peak period than Stan Wawrinka.

Courier, in his response, asserted that the Swiss would beat the Brit at their respective peak levels. Broady, however, disagreed with the 4-time Major winner's take, taking to social media recently to give his two cents.

Broady asserted that while both players had won three Major titles in their career, only Murray had been ranked as the men's World No. 1 and had won two Olympic gold medals.

"Both won three slams. One won two Olympics golds and made it to number 1?" Broady wrote in his tweet.

One fan subsequently commented on the Brit's post, insisting that the duo's respective levels in their best performances was subject to comparison in the debate. He also claimed that their peak levels were perhaps equal in degree.

Broady, however, reiterated the point he initially made in his reply to the fan. He also emphasized that it was pertinent to draw a distinction between the best single-match performance and the most successful period of their respective careers.

"One peaked at number one and one didn’t? Or are we just talking about their best single performances now? I feel like peaking at 1 is higher than any other number," he wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

Comparing Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka's career highlights

Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka pictured at the 2016 French Open

Andy Murray has a considerable edge over Stan Wawrinka if their achievements at the top of the men's game are set side by side. While Murray has won as many Major titles as Wawrinka, the Brit has performed far better at the big tournaments.

The 3-time Major winner has reached 11 Major finals, while winning 14 ATP Masters 1000 titles. Apart from title victories, he has been ranked as the World No. 1 for 41 weeks, while also being the only player in tennis history to win two Olympic gold medals in singles.

Stan Wawrinka, meanwhile, has only reached four Major finals (of which he won three), and won his lone 1000-level title at the 2014 Monte-Carlo Masters. The Swiss has also never been ranked higher than 3rd in the ATP rankings. Having said that, he did achieve an exemplary feat as a top player some years back.

The Swiss made Novak Djokovic, now the player with the most Major titles won in the Open Era, feel like a mere mortal during the latter's career-best season in 2015.

The pair faced off in the final of Roland Garros and while the Serb was at the peak of his powers then, even he couldn't withstand the Swiss' firepower on the night. Novak Djokovic saw winners fly past him left and right, as Stan Wawrinka defeated him in four sets to win his second Major title.