"World would be a better place if this was standard behavior";"Emma Raducanu take note" - Fans applaud Iga Swiatek's stance on rejecting brand deals

Iga Swiatek's stance on rejecting brand deals that conflict with her personal values has earned admiration from tennis fans.

Swiatek recently opened up about her status as a global athlete and the increased interest from foreign companies. However, the Pole revealed that she had turned down several lucrative offers that didn't align with her values and the charitable causes she supports.

"Now I'm a global athlete and foreign companies are also interested in me, so we can, in a sense, make a bit more tactical choices. See which of these companies would like to support at least the same charities or have the same values," Iga Swiatek said via PZU Group, her sponsors.

"And we make decisions based on this. Besides, I turned down several nice offers precisely because sometimes the values of some companies are not necessarily in line with mine," she added.

Iga Swiatek's principled approach to brand endorsements earned praise from tennis fans, one of whom suggested that if more players prioritized their morals over financial gain, the world would be a better place.

"The world would be a better place if this was standard behavior, but most just want the dollars and that's about it," the fan commented.

Meanwhile, another fan singled out Emma Raducanu and urged the Brit to emulate the four-time Grand Slam champion.

"Emma Raducanu take note," the fan wrote.

Other users pointed out that World No. 1 had earned the privilege to be selective about her partnerships through her hard work and achievements.

"That's the privilege you earn through hard work. More power to her! I still remember the situation with Nike and how they didn't want to provide kits for her team. Then, after RG 2020, they came back with a big deal, and she basically told them to go f**k themselves," a user posted.

"Success gives you the power to choose. Queen for a reason," another user chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Iga Swiatek: "When I became No. 1, I could see how top players were treated differently from the players who are just rising"

Iga Swiatek

During the same interview, Iga Swiatek recounted her realization of the contrasting treatment accorded to the top-ranked and lower-ranked players.

"In fact, when I became number one, I could see how top players were treated differently from the players who are just rising," Iga Swiatek said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion emphasized that while this disparity wasn't as apparent on the court, it became starkly evident off the court.

"I would say that on the court itself, it obviously doesn't matter where they come from or what their history is, because how they play and what they achieve will depend on what they show on the court. And off the court? Well, you can actually feel the difference...," she said.

As the World No. 1, Swiatek stated her desire to be a leader who advocates for her fellow players, which is why she frequently raised her concerns regarding the WTA's decisions.

"I have raised some things in the media & criticized the WTA at times, so I realize this may be uncomfortable for them. But I also just try to be a leader who stands behind the players. The main priority is for the players to be well, because without us, it wouldn't exist," she added.

Iga Swiatek is currently in Abu Dhabi for the 2023 World Tennis League (WTL). While there, the 22-year-old bumped into her teammate, Hubert Hurkacz, as they both explored a local fair.