"Worse than anything WTA was giving, where is the weak era narrative" - Shanghai Masters QF lineup ft. Ben Shelton & Andrey Rublev disappoints fans

The 2023 Shanghai Masters quarterfinals lineup, featuring players like Ben Shelton, Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov, has sparked disappointment among tennis fans.

Rublev is the only top-10 seed to reach the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai. Ninth seed Alexander Zverev and 10th seed Frances Tiafoe crashed out of the tournament in the second round.

Meanwhile, seventh seed Taylor Fritz suffered a defeat to Diego Schwartzman in the third round. Joining Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and defending champion Daniil Medvedev were ousted by Ugo Humbert and Sebastian Korda, who are now in the quarterfinals.

Grigor Dimitrov upset top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round. Ben Shelton, on the other hand, knocked out sixth seed Jannik Sinner to advance to his maiden ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Fabian Maroszan stunned eighth seed Casper Ruud to secure his spot. Nicolas Jarry also advanced to the last eight after defeating Schwartzman. Hubert Hurkacz claimed a hard-fought win over home favorite Zhizhen Zhang to clinch the final quarterfinals spot.

A fan drew a comparison between the WTA 1000 and ATP Masters 1000 events in China, pointing out that despite the claims of the WTA tour lacking consistency, six of the top-10 women's seeds had made it to the quarterfinals in Beijing.

""Wta consistency sucks." Meanwhile the QF draws in the 1000s in China:" the fan posted.

"This is worse than anything WTA was ever giving but where is the constant weak era narrative?" another fan chimed in.

One user reminisced about the exciting quarterfinals matchups of the 2019 Shanghai Masters, featuring blockbuster clashes like Novak Djokovic squaring off against Stefanos Tsistipas and Roger Federer locking horns with Alexander Zverev.

"The previous edition of Shanghai Masters had:- Djokovic v Tsitsipas - Medvedev v Fognini - Berrettini v Thiem - Zverev v Federer in quartefinals," the user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Shanghai Masters 2023 QF: Ben Shelton to lock horns with Sebastian Korda; Andrey Rublev faces Ugo Humbert

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton claimed an impressive 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) victory over Jannik Sinner in two hours and 32 minutes to advance to his maiden ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

The 21-year-old will lock horns with compatriot Sebastian Korda for a place in the semifinals. Korda defeated Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 7-6(6) to book his spot in the last eight.

Andrey Rublev, meanwhile, continued his pursuit of his second ATP Masters 1000 title by defeating 12th seed Tommy Paul 7-5, 7-5 . He will take on Ugo Humbert in the quarterfinals in Shanghai.

Should Ben Shelton emerge victorious against Sebastian Korda, he will take on the winner of the match between Hubert Hurkacz and Fabian Marozsan. On the opposite side of the draw, if Rublev prevails, he will face either Nicolas Jarry or Grigor Dimitrov.