"Would help women"- Coco Gauff advocates for ATP-WTA merger, suggests it would be in the interests of the players and fans

Coco Gauff recently backed the idea of an ATP-WTA merger, stating that the move would be beneficial to the women on tour.

As per reports, there have been talks of a merger between the men’s and the women’s tennis governing bodies in recent months. While such a possibility was previously touched upon by Roger Federer in 2020, the discussions picked up pace last year. This was after the WTA came under fire for their haphazard organization of the year-end championships in Cancun.

Several other issues, such as a demanding schedule, unsatisfactory exposure and prize money discrepancy, have also been raised in this regard.

CEO of the Australian Open, Craig Tiley, backed the idea recently. The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation's Vice President, meanwhile, suggested that the move would be financially beneficial for the WTA. He also alleged that the body is on the verge of bankruptcy.

Coco Gauff, who is contesting the 2024 Australian Open, was recently asked to share her thoughts on the potential merger. The reigning US Open champion welcomed the idea, pointing that it would help the women with pay parity.

“I definitely think it would help women, especially the women's side of the game,” she said in her Australian Open press conference. “For most of the events, it's equal prize money when they're combined. Yeah, definitely will help our side of the game.”

She also added that the combined ATP and WTA events generate greater interest among tennis fans as well as the players.

“I find that when I'm at combined events I just feel like the energy amongst the crowd is better,” Coco Gauff noted.

“And I just feel like I generally enjoy when both men and women are at the same tournaments just because I have also friends on the guys' side. Not even money-wise, it would just be more fun for me as a player around the grounds,” she added. “I definitely think it would help us a lot. Hopefully one day it could be a possibility.”

Coco Gauff on reaching third Grand Slam semifinal at Australian Open 2024: "It does give me confidence"

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Coco Gauff is through to her third Grand Slam semifinal at the 2024 Australian Open. The American defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Caroline Dolehide, Alycia Parks, Magda Frech in her first four matches. She then outclassed Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-2 in the quarterfinal on Tuesday, January 23.

It is worth noting that Gauff has a perfect record in Major semifinals. She previously featured in the final four at the 2022 French Open and the 2023 US Open, where she was the runner-up and the champion, respectively.

Speaking of the record, Coco Gauff said that she was hoping to keep the streak going in Melbourne.

“I didn't even know that was the record, so hopefully I can make it four for four. If not, I guess I'll have to go back to the drawing board,” she said in the aforementioned press conference.

“It does give me confidence knowing that at least in that stage of a Grand Slam that my nerves are usually settled. Hopefully I can go out there and be settled,” she added.

The 19-year-old, who is chasing her second Grand Slam title, will next face either Aryna Sabalenka or Barbora Krejcikova for a spot in the Australian Open final.