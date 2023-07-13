Boris Becker recently expressed his desire to go up against Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are currently in contention for the title at the grasscourt Major and are through to the semifinals. Seeded No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, Alcaraz and Djokovic are the top two favorites to win the title.

The Serb is in pursuit of a record-equaling eighth title at the event, and a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title overall. Meanwhile, the Spaniard is in hunt for his second Grand Slam title, and his first at SW19.

Djokovic is also bidding to become the oldest Wimbledon champion in Open Era history, whereas Carlos Alcaraz is hoping to become the third-youngest tournament champion in the Open Era, after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.

Boris Becker lifted the first of his six Grand Slam titles at SW19 in 1985, aged just 17 years and 228 days. The German lifted his second title at the event as an 18-year-old the following year. Bjorn Borg, meanwhile, was the champion in 1976, aged 20 years and 27 days.

Boris Becker finished his career with three titles at the grasscourt Slam and featured in four other finals.

The former player thus entertained a fan’s visualization of his teenage-self contesting the ongoing Championships. He fancied the idea of facing off against the current top-2 players.

“How fantastic if 17 year-old Boris could time-travel and play at this year’s Wimbledon?!” a fan wondered during a social media interaction.

“What a wonderful thought … I would have loved to have played Novak and Carlos in my living room …” Becker responded, asserting his comfort on the surface.

"Beating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final will be Carlos Alcaraz’s toughest match" – Boris Becker

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have faced each other twice on tour – both times on clay.

The Spaniard was victorious in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Open. Meanwhile, it was the Serb that came out on top in last month’s French Open semifinal. The match saw the 2022 US Open champion subdued, following a severe bout of cramping after two grueling sets of tennis against the veteran.

Boris Becker recently touched upon the prospect of the duo meeting again in the final of Wimbledon. He stated that, while the 20-year-old looks indomitable in front of his other opponents, the Serb will likely be his toughest test if they were to make the final at SW19.

"Alcaraz could beat anybody at any time but beating Djokovic in the Wimbledon final will be his toughest match," Becker wrote on Instagram.

Carlos Alcaraz is gearing up for his semifinal clash against Daniil Medvedev. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, is drawn to face Jannik Sinner. Both matches will take place on Friday, July 14.

