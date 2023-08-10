Tennis fans were left stunned by the heated verbal exchange between Danielle Collins and Maria Sakkari after a controversial moment during their Canadian Open match.
Collins and Sakkari locked horns in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday, August 9. The American emerged victorious in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.
This was the pair's third meeting, with the first two going the Greek's way. Sakkari managed to produce comeback victories after losing the opening set in each of the two previous matches.
Their Canadian Open match commenced similarly with Danielle Collins claiming the first set 6-4. Well aware of her opponent’s penchant for comebacks against her, the American remained alert in the second set.
Despite her best effort, Maria Sakkari broke her opponent in the opening game. Collins, however, refused to let the World No. 8 rush away with the lead and broke her back in the very next game.
Following the exchange of breaks, a frustrated Sakkari let out her emotions by smacking a ball to the ground after a missed first serve in the fourth game. The ball bounced into the crowd, and the Greek apologized.
Danielle Collins was, however, furious about the incident (which can lead to a default if it injures a spectator). The American blasted the Greek for her action, and followed it by yelling ‘shut your mouth.’
"Did you just see that? Did you see what happened?" the American said.
"It didn't even hit anyone. It was on the ground," the Greek argued.
"Shut your mouth. Shut your mouth," Collins yelled.
"What is your problem? I didn't hit anyone. I framed the ball... it didn’t hit anyone," the Greek countered.
"You hit the ball into the stands Maria, you almost hit someone," Collins claimed.
Collins and Sakkari’s heated argument caught the eyes of tennis fans, and they shared their feelings about it on social media.
Many fans confessed that they wouldn't have managed their emotions as well as Maria Sakkari did in the situation.
"The way I would’ve started a fight if someone told me to shut my mouth phew," one fan said.
A few other fans were entertained by the drama.
"Remember when players made a whole debate about wanting trash talking on court? There it is," one individual said.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:
Danielle Collins to face home favorite Leylah Fernandez after Canadian Open win over Maria Sakkari
Danielle Collins, ranked World No. 48, entered the 2023 Canadian Open as a qualifier, with victories over Eugenie Bouchard and compatriot Emina Bektas.
In the main draw matches, she defeated an in-form Elina Svitolina before knocking out World No. 8 Maria Sakkari.
The former World No. 7 will now face yet another Montreal native in Leylah Fernandez as she aims for a quarterfinal spot.
Fernandez is the last-remaining Canadian woman in the draw. She is through to the round of 16 with victories over Payton Stearns and Beatriz Haddad Maia.