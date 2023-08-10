Tennis fans were left stunned by the heated verbal exchange between Danielle Collins and Maria Sakkari after a controversial moment during their Canadian Open match.

Collins and Sakkari locked horns in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday, August 9. The American emerged victorious in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

This was the pair's third meeting, with the first two going the Greek's way. Sakkari managed to produce comeback victories after losing the opening set in each of the two previous matches.

Their Canadian Open match commenced similarly with Danielle Collins claiming the first set 6-4. Well aware of her opponent’s penchant for comebacks against her, the American remained alert in the second set.

Despite her best effort, Maria Sakkari broke her opponent in the opening game. Collins, however, refused to let the World No. 8 rush away with the lead and broke her back in the very next game.

Following the exchange of breaks, a frustrated Sakkari let out her emotions by smacking a ball to the ground after a missed first serve in the fourth game. The ball bounced into the crowd, and the Greek apologized.

Danielle Collins was, however, furious about the incident (which can lead to a default if it injures a spectator). The American blasted the Greek for her action, and followed it by yelling ‘shut your mouth.’

"Did you just see that? Did you see what happened?" the American said.

"It didn't even hit anyone. It was on the ground," the Greek argued.

"Shut your mouth. Shut your mouth," Collins yelled.

"What is your problem? I didn't hit anyone. I framed the ball... it didn’t hit anyone," the Greek countered.

"You hit the ball into the stands Maria, you almost hit someone," Collins claimed.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



I agree with Collins here--the officials need to be way stricter on players recklessly smacking the ball and throwing racquets into the stands.



Should be no looking the other way when that happens. Tense moment at WTA 1000 Montreal tonight between Sakkari and Collins.I agree with Collins here--the officials need to be way stricter on players recklessly smacking the ball and throwing racquets into the stands.Should be no looking the other way when that happens. pic.twitter.com/fpsA6MSnm2

Collins and Sakkari’s heated argument caught the eyes of tennis fans, and they shared their feelings about it on social media.

Many fans confessed that they wouldn't have managed their emotions as well as Maria Sakkari did in the situation.

"The way I would’ve started a fight if someone told me to shut my mouth phew," one fan said.

B🦅 @wtamadness the way I would’ve started a fight if someone told me to shut my mouth pheww twitter.com/benrothenberg/…

A few other fans were entertained by the drama.

"Remember when players made a whole debate about wanting trash talking on court? There it is," one individual said.

Juan Ignacio @juanignacio_ac Remember when players made a whole debate about wanting trash talking on court lmao there it is twitter.com/purgethestars/…

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Camille @tenniscamfr wrong behavior from both. Maria shouldn’t have done that but why collins is speaking like that?? Thank god Maria didn’t react to her “shut your mouth” twitter.com/benrothenberg/…

tired egg @tiredegggggg twitter.com/benrothenberg/… this is funny here but i would’ve lost my shit if someone told me to shut my mouth in a professional setting. i once quit a job on the spot because the manager told me to shut my mouth. just hung up my apron and handed over the keys and left

🇬🇭 @zuutg i couldn’t be a tennis player because if i was maria that next serve is going right down your throat twitter.com/benrothenberg/…

Reservoir Duck @DuckDaBlackSwan



I feel the officials need to be way stricter with such behaviour towards opponents. Little Karen bitch is going to get in trouble some day soon. Telling the other player to shut her mouth.I feel the officials need to be way stricter with such behaviour towards opponents. Little Karen bitch is going to get in trouble some day soon. twitter.com/BenRothenberg/…

Ritzygal @Ritzygal2020 Had mild dislike for Danielle Collins before this but who the fuck does she think she is telling Sakkari to “Shut your mouth”. Oooh bitch if that were me, we would have had the first ever brawl on a tennis court! twitter.com/benrothenberg/…

Marco Keller @marcojkeller



In general I agreee that players have to be more careful, but this is a "clickbait" accident. Why can't Collins mind her own business? And why she has to be rude? The american has repeatedly been a lot of those things I dislike on the @WTA. And: There is a chair umpire as well.In general I agreee that players have to be more careful, but this is a "clickbait" accident. twitter.com/BenRothenberg/…

K @roses_forehand twitter.com/BenRothenberg/… Why is Sakkari always involved in that shit

c @lec1G4 twitter.com/BenRothenberg/… maria always at the scene of the crime

aidan @vamosaidan that was so bold of her shut your mouththat was so bold of her twitter.com/purgethestars/…

🎾nebby🎾 @1gamesetmatch 🫶 @BenRothenberg Danielle always brings a little spiciness to her matches

Gukgoat @gukgoat @BenRothenberg WTA entertainment at its best

Danielle Collins to face home favorite Leylah Fernandez after Canadian Open win over Maria Sakkari

Collins will face Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the Canadian Open in Montreal

Danielle Collins, ranked World No. 48, entered the 2023 Canadian Open as a qualifier, with victories over Eugenie Bouchard and compatriot Emina Bektas.

In the main draw matches, she defeated an in-form Elina Svitolina before knocking out World No. 8 Maria Sakkari.

The former World No. 7 will now face yet another Montreal native in Leylah Fernandez as she aims for a quarterfinal spot.

Fernandez is the last-remaining Canadian woman in the draw. She is through to the round of 16 with victories over Payton Stearns and Beatriz Haddad Maia.