World No. 16 Victoria Azarenka recently stated that she would have loved to play against American tennis legend Chris Evert. Azarenka said she has met Evert several times and finds her very cool.

Azarenka has had a less-than-impressive season in 2023 so far, with a W-L record of 12-8. She was ousted by World No. 60 Anna Kalinskaya in the last 16 of the Charleston Open in straight sets. The two-time Grand Slam champion will next play at the 2023 Madrid Open.

The former World No. 1 took to social media to interact with her fans in a Q&A session, where she was asked which former legend she would have liked to play against. In reply, the 33-year-old said, “Chrissie Evert.”

"I would have loved to play Chrissie Evert," Azarenka said. "Would be kinda interesting I think?! I have met her so many times tho. She is cool."

victoria azarenka @vika7 @KimKristensen72 I would have loved to play Chrissie Evert. Would be kinda interesting I think?! I have met her so many times tho. She is cool @KimKristensen72 I would have loved to play Chrissie Evert. Would be kinda interesting I think?! I have met her so many times tho. She is cool

Tennis analyst Bastian Fachan joined in the Q&A and posted an edited image of Azarenka.

“Remember that time you played in a Wes Anderson movie?” he asked.

The Belarusian star was quick to respond, stating she would never dress that way.

Azarenka also revealed that she would be open to playing doubles at the "next few tournaments."

“Making memories with the kid” - Victoria Azarenka attended Stanley Cup playoffs with son Leo

Victoria Azarenka and son Leo

Victoria Azarenka attended last Friday’s NHL playoff game between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins with her son Leo. She posted a picture of the duo enjoying the game on social media.

“Making memories with the kid,” the former World No. 1 captioned her post.

In a Q&A on Twitter, the Belarussian revealed her son’s favorite hockey team was the Canadiens, and that he is currently obsessed with the Boston Bruins.

“I think Canadiens, and he is into Boston Bruins now. Want to wear everything yellow and black,” she wrote.

victoria azarenka @vika7 @gcruz154 I think Canadiens and he is into Boston bruins now. Want to wear everything yellow and black @gcruz154 I think Canadiens and he is into Boston bruins now. Want to wear everything yellow and black

Leo was also recently spotted wearing a Brazilian football jersey, and one fan wanted to know if his mom would follow suit. However, the two-time Grand Slam champion has been an ardent Lionel Messi supporter for over 15 years, and gave a diplomatic reply to the question.

“You never know,” she wrote.

clara @rubledev @vika7 your son wore brazilian t shirt the other day so when will you? @vika7 your son wore brazilian t shirt the other day so when will you?

The World No. 16 will next be in action at the 2023 Madrid Open, which begins on April 27. The Belarussian has never won the tournament, with her best performances coming in 2011 and 2012 when she finished as the runner-up.

Poll : 0 votes