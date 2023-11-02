A commentator at the 2023 WTA Finals sparked outrage among tennis fans by suggesting that Iga Swiatek's support base was limited to only Polish fans.

Swiatek continued her impressive performance at the year-end championships by defeating Coco Gauff 6-0, 7-5 in her second group stage match. Her triumph over Gauff, coupled with her earlier 7-6(3), 6-0 win over Marketa Vondrousova, has positioned the World No. 2 as the strongest contender to win the Chetumal Group and advance to the semifinals.

Following her win over the American, Iga Swiatek waved to the crowd and signaled her gratitude for their support, eliciting enthusiastic cheers. Several fans also proudly displayed Polish flags to show their backing for the 22-year-old.

In the midst of this, a commentator remarked that the Pole would benefit from broader international support, much to the annoyance of tennis fans.

"If only Iga Swiatek could find some way to garner some support outside of Poland," the commentator said.

One fan shared a clip of the commentator's statement and criticized it as "stupid."

"Made me wince too. Stupid thing for the commentator to say," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Other fans claimed that Simona Halep and Novak Djokovic had also received similar treatment, suggesting that it appeared to be rooted in xenophobia as British, American or Spanish players weren't subjected to the same standards.

"We used to hear similar things with Halep/Romanians. It's very xenophobic coded. You wouldn't see such comments about British/American/Spanish fans...," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"This is giving Novak with Serbians (which still happens to this day). Is it their fault their people are passionate and follow them around the world? Also I'm neither Polish or Serbian and I love them both so what now?," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek to lock horns with Ons Jabeur at WTA Finals 2023

Ons Jabeur and Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Ons Jabeur in her final group stage match at the 2023 WTA Finals. Swiatek leads 4-2 in her head-to-head record against the Tunisian.

Jabeur had a challenging start to her campaign as Coco Gauff claimed a 6-0, 6-1 victory in their tournament opener. However, she bounced back strongly in her second group stage match, defeating Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 6-3.

Looking ahead to her clash against Iga Swiatek, Jabeur praised the Pole's ability to adapt to the conditions in Cancun. She acknowledged that the World No. 2 was a formidable opponent and expressed her determination to give her best effort.

"Iga is a very smart person and she knows how to adapt to these conditions. I'm gonna try to enjoy this game. Try to play freely. Try to let go some of the anger that I have and hope for the best. It's definitely not going to be an easy match, but I will try my best," she said in her post-match interview.