WTA Finals 2023: Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 2

The players in the Chetumal Group will be in action on Day 2 of the 2023 WTA Finals.

Swiatek will begin her campaign here against reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. The former is fighting for a shot to end the season as the top-ranked player.

After incumbent No.1 Aryna Sabalenka's 6-0, 6-1 demolition job of Maria Sakkari on the first day, the focus will be on Swiatek to deliver a similar result. The other singles match will be between Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur.

Jabeur's title-winning run at the Ningbo Open has been the only bright spot for her following the US Open. A mixture of poor form and physical issues have kept her from performing her best.

Gauff, on the other hand, has been one of the most in-form players. She won the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and followed it up with her maiden Grand Slam triumph at the US Open.

Gauff's only defeat in singles over the last couple of months came against Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the China Open. The loss snapped her 16-match winning streak and now she'll be keen to resume her winning ways.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for the Day 2 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 2 of the WTA Finals

Estadio Paradisus

Starting at 2:30 pm local time: (2) Storm Hunter/Elise Mertens vs (7) Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara

Not before 5 pm local time: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (7) Marketa Vondrousova

Not before 6 pm local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs (6) Ons Jabeur

Followed by: (5) Desirae Krawczyk/Demi Schuurs vs (8) Ellen Perez/Nicole Melichar-Martinez

Where to watch WTA Finals 2023?

Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from the 2023 WTA Finals on the following channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Turkey, France & French overseas territories

O2 TV - Czech Republic

TV2 - Denmark

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Japan

Tennis Channel - USA, Germany, Austria, Swizterland & Puerto Rico

Telenet - Belgium

TSN - Canada

ESPN - Central & South America

Sportsmax- Caribbean

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

WTA Finals 2023 - Match timings

The first match on the main court will begin at 2:30 pm local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 2 of the WTA Finals are below:

Country Date Start time USA October 30, 2023 3:30 pm ET Canada October 30, 2023 3:30 pm ET UK October 30, 2023 7:30 pm BST India October 31, 2023 01:00 am IST