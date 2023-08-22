"WTA is shaking; the USO is holding emergency meetings to prepare; the tennis world is on its knees" - Fans react to Coco Gauff's US Open 2023 outfit

Coco Gauff's new kit for the upcoming 2023 US Open has garnered a positive reaction from tennis enthusiasts.

The 19-year-old is currently in the midst of a remarkable season. She won the Citi Open in Washington before making it to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open. She then won the Cincinnati Open by defeating Karolína Muchova 6-3, 6-4 in the final on Sunday.

Following her triumph in Cincinnati, the American has moved up to the sixth spot in the WTA rankings. Gauff will now target her first-ever Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open.

In an impressive photo session promoting her apparel and shoe sponsor, New Balance, Coco Gauff revealed her attire intended for the 2023 US Open. Against the background of a tennis court, the youngster proudly displayed her striking yellow outfit along with perfectly coordinated shoes tailored for the American Major.

Gauff's attire garnered admiration from several tennis enthusiasts, who praised its elegance and stylishness. A fan stated that the improvement of her kits appears to directly correlate with her increasing power, causing a stir in the tennis world.

"It seems that the better her kits get, the more powerful she becomes… the WTA is shaking. Nike is exasperated. Adidas is frantic. The USO is holding emergency meetings to prepare. The tennis world is on its knees" the fan wrote.

Another fan stated they have always loved Gauff's New Balance kits and that she makes everything look good.

"Have always liked Coco's NB kits, and she can make just about anything work well, but this kit is really stunning," the fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Coco Gauff speaks about how people perceive her since Serena Williams' retirement

Citi Open - Day 2

After securing the Cincinnati Open title on Sunday, Coco Gauff insisted that she takes the achievement seriously. The teenager acknowledged that this success could potentially amplify the pressure she feels, given her role as an inspiration for the community she belongs to.

"It's something that I don't take lightly. I think sometimes I guess it increases the pressure because I know that this community of people, the community of people of color, black people, look up to me a lot," Gauff said

With Serena Williams retiring, Gauff realizes that some people view her as a future leader in tennis. However, she humbly distanced herself from direct comparisons with Williams, whom she considers the true GOAT.

Gauff further stated that she recognizes that she is a part of tennis history. But the youngster is uncertain if she can match Serena Williams' accomplishments, which remains a dream.

"Especially with Serena retiring, people consider me the next leader or something of tennis. I don't put myself in that box because Serena is the G.O.A.T. for a reason. It's 'greatest of all time'. That's what the word means. I'm part of all time, so I don't know if I'll be able to go as far as she did. That's the dream. But also there's a G.O.A.T. for the reason," Gauff said