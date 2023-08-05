Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako's critical comments on Emma Raducanu's former coach Dmitry Tursunov have sparked a discussion among tennis fans.

Tursunov previously coached Aryna Sabalenka from the start of the 2018 grasscourt season until after the 2019 US Open. The pair split permanently at the end of the season after briefly reviving their partnership. The Russian then coached Anett Kontaveit between August 2021 and June 2022.

Last summer, Tursunov worked with Raducanu on a trial basis, with their collaboration lasting through the US hard-court swing and tournaments in Slovenia, Korea, and Ostrava.

Dmitry Tursunov parted ways with the Brit's team after she was forced to end her season early due to an injury. He then partnered with Belinda Bencic from October 2022 to April 2023.

In a fan comment on Daria Kasatkina and Natalia Zabiiako's YouTube page, the World No. 11 was asked why she was not hiring Tursunov as her coach. In response, Zabiiako referred to Tursunov as a "sh*t man" and asserted that every player who worked with him ended up getting injured, exemplifying her point by citing Kontaveit.

"So effective that after several months of working with him, everyone gets injured or ends up [injured]. And yes, for more than a year, at best, he does not work with anyone. I think Anette is extremely 'thankful' to him. Oh yeah, and he's a sh*t man," Zabiiako responded.

A fan claimed that Zabiiako's comments vindicated Emma Raducanu, who has often faced criticism for her frequent coaching changes.

"Y'all dragged Emma when she dumped him but she was right!" a fan tweeted.

Other fans pointed out the suspicious pattern of the players Tursunov coached ending up burnt out or injured after collaborating with him.

"The vibes have been off on him forever not surprised seeing players excel under him and then burn out/get injured," a fan commented.

Amelia @abh_hockey not surprised seeing players excel under him and then burn out/get injured. The vibes have been off on him forevernot surprised seeing players excel under him and then burn out/get injured. twitter.com/sogsupreme/sta…

"This!!! Nobody ever stays with him long term, there's clearly something amiss with his coaching practices..." another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Cedric @reggaetonced Tursunov is what people think Vukov is. So toxic, never admits mistakes. There are players who have no plan B, he's à coach with no plan B. And everything is always the players' fault. twitter.com/sogsupreme/sta…

Matt 🎩 @TimTtam77 @sogsupreme He himself - Retired due to injuries

Vesnina - Success & no injury

Sabalenka - Success & no injury

Raducanu - Short stint & injuries

Kontaveit - Success & career-ending injury

Bencic - Short success & injury

Alexandrova - Dumped him almost immediately

Emma Raducanu back on court for the first time since surgeries, begins training ahead of potential US Open comeback

Emma Raducanu back in training

Emma Raducanu last competed on the tour at the Stuttgart Open in April. The 20-year-old was forced to miss the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships after undergoing surgeries on her wrists and ankle.

Following her surgeries, Raducanu attended her first training session on July 14 and since then, has stepped up her recovery process. The Brit frequently shares updates about her progress on social media.

On August 2, Emma Raducanu posted clips of herself practicing on a hardcourt, commemorating her "fun" return to the court for the first time since undergoing her surgeries.

"August 2nd, THE FUN PART. 1st time back on court," Emma Raducanu captioned the post on Instagram.

Raducanu accelerating her training could result in her potential comeback at the 2023 US Open, which is scheduled to commence on August 28.