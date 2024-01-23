"Yes, losing sucks" - Jessica Pegula sympathizes with the Buffalo Bills after they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round

Jessica Pegula recently reacted to the Buffalo Bills' loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. Pegula responded to a quote by Bills quarterback Josh Allen after the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 27-24, advancing to their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game and dashing the Bills' Super Bowl hopes.

A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, January 22, featured Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen speaking about the loss. He expressed disappointment and stated that losing sucks.

“Losing sucks, losing to them, losing to anybody at home, it sucks. I just don't know what else to say,” Josh Allen was quoted as saying.

Hours later, Pegula retweeted the video and sympathized with the team following their loss.

“Yes it does. Feel for this team in this moment,” Pegula said.

Expand Tweet

Jessica Pegula's father, Terry Pegula, is an American billionaire and businessman who also owns the Buffalo Bills. Her love for the NFL franchise is understandable.

The 29-year-old has begun her 2024 season in full swing and recently participated in the 2024 Australian Open. However, Pegula was knocked out in the second round by Clara Burel in straight sets.

A look at Jessica Pegula's 2024 season so far

Jessica Pegula at the 2024 Australian Open (Getty Images)

Jessica Pegula kicked off her 2024 season by representing the United States at the 2024 United Cup alongside Taylor Fritz, Alycia Parks, Desirae Krawczyk, Rajeev Ram, and Denis Kudla. However, they couldn't repeat their 2023 triumph as they failed to make it out of the group stage.

Pegula also competed at the Adelaide International where her first opponent was compatriot Bernarda Pera. Pegula defeated Pera 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the Round of 16.

In the quarter-final, she defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-7(1), 7-5, 6-4. Pegula was supposed to face Daria Kasatkina in the semi-final but the American withdrew before the match due to a gastrointestinal illness.

After her Adelaide International exit, Pegula competed at the Australian Open. Pegula defeated Rebecca Marino in the first round 6-2, 6-4 but was knocked out by Clara Burel in the second round. The Frenchwoman won the contest 6-4, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula's best finish at the Australian Open has been reaching the quarter-finals, a feat she achieved in 2021, 2022, and 2023.