Tennis fans have expressed their admiration for Novak Djokovic after the Serbian progressed to this ninth Wimbledon final.

Second seed Djokovic moved past Jannik Sinner's challenge in the semifinal on Friday, July 14, registering a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) triumph over the Italian eighth seed. The four-time defending champion is now one victory away from equalling Roger Federer's record of eight titles at the grass Major and Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.

Following Djokovic's exquisite performance, fans hailed the former World No. 1 for getting one step closer to rewriting history, with one fan stating that the 36-year-old is the hardest opponent to face on the court.

"Yet more proof that Djokovic is the hardest opponent to solve. 2022 Australian Open — Sinner gets erased by Tsitsipas in 3 sets. Comes back a year later, loses in a tight 5 sets. 2022 Wimbledon — Sinner loses to Djokovic in 5. Comes back a year later, gets rolled in 3," a fan opined.

Another fan sarcastically stated that Sinner's eye-catching $4000 Gucci bag could not save him from Djokovic's wrath.

"Not even a $4,000 Gucci bag could save Jannik Sinner from losing to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. Brilliant marketing from Gucci, though!" a tweet read.

José Morgado @josemorgado



35 Grand Slam singles finals, more than any other man or woman. Ever. 23 times Grand Slam champ Novak Djokovic will play a 9th #Wimbledon final on Sunday, after beating Jannik Sinner in the semifinals 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4).35 Grand Slam singles finals, more than any other man or woman. Ever.

𝐀𝐆 ⛧ @Karamvstafa @josemorgado I didn’t know what ANYONE who thought Sinner would win was talking about. Felt like I was being gaslit, he clearly missed his chance last year to do Novak in. Good win for Djokovic

Christian Montegan @monte_sports @josemorgado Novak was literally blind for half of that tiebreak…absolutely incredible resilience. 11/11 in tiebreaks now for French and Wimbledon combined this year

Ib_jnr @Ibjnr5 @josemorgado #Wimbledon @DjokerNole , you've done it again! Making it to another Wimbledon final is a testament to your unmatched skill and relentless pursuit of excellence. The tennis world eagerly awaits your remarkable display of talent. Let's go for #24 and make history!

"The hindrance could have changed the course of the match" - Novak Djokovic opens about controversial chair umpire call

Novak Djokovic lost a point after the chair umpire penalized him for hindrance at Wimbledon 2023.

Novak Djokovic claimed that his Wimbledon semifinal match against Jannik Sinner could've slipped through his hands after the chair umpire penalized him for hindrance.

Djokovic was docked a point by the chair umpire for he was adjudged to have caused a hindrance to his opponent by grunting during an exchange in the second set. This charge was furiously disputed by the Serbian, to no avail.

In his on-court interview after the win, the former World No. 1 stated that he was feeling nervous following the umpire's call and stated that he had to find his composure to avoid having the match slip away.

“Well, the hindrance earlier on today in the match could have changed the course of the match. I felt really nervous after that call from the chair umpire but [I] kind of managed through to regroup,” spoke Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the championship match on Sunday, July 16.

