Novak Djokovic has added another trophy to his impressive collection by winning the 2023 Paris Masters for the seventh time in his career. He defeated Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, in the finals on Sunday, November 5.

Djokovic showed his resilience and determination by overcoming a stomach bug and a tough draw to claim his 40th Masters 1000 title, his sixth title of the year, and his 97th career title.

However, the Serb’s path to the title was not easy as he had to deal with a stomach bug that affected his performance and energy levels throughout the week. Despite these challenges, he managed to win all his matches, showing his mental strength and fighting spirit.

In the post-match press conference, Djokovic was asked what he thought it meant for the rest of the players that he could win the tournament despite being sick and facing tough competition.

"You have to ask them. I don’t know. I just try to do my best, as everybody else. On a given day you have to encounter different things. People expect you to always be at your best, to be always reaching the finals, I mean in my case," the Serb replied with a smile.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion added that he had to deal with different things off the court, such as his health, emotions, and private life, and that all of it had an effect on how he felt and performed on the court.

"I'm glad that that's the case that people kind of see me as one of the main favorites in every single tournament," he said. "But at the same time we are also human beings that have to deal with different things off the court, whether it's health-wise, emotions, or whatever is happening in your private life."

"I tried to do my very best this week and I think I have done under the circumstances. In every match actually, my level was not to the level that I normally would play in the biggest tournaments. it's one of those weeks where you just have to accept the circumstances and fight to survive another day," he added.

A look at Novak Djokovic's performance in the 2023 Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic defeated Grigor Dimitrov to become the first player to claim 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles, four more than his rival, Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic received a bye in the first round, which gave him some extra time to prepare for his second-round match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry. The 36-year-old showed his experience as he dispatched Etcheverry in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

In the third round, the Serb faced a more formidable challenge in the form of Tallon Griekspoor, who had upset Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the previous round. Griekspoor played with aggression and took the first set 6-4.

The 24-time Grand Slam Champion fought back in the second set to force a tie-break, where he raised his level and won it 7-6(2). In the third set, he finally overcame Griekspoor to seal the match, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4.

The quarterfinals saw the World No. 1 face defending champion Holger Rune. The Serb took the first set 7-5, but Rune bounced back in the second set, winning it 7-6(3) in a tie-break. Djokovic eventually prevailed, 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4.

The semifinals pitted the Serb against fifth seed Andrey Rublev. The Russian started strongly, taking the first set 7-5. The Serb responded in the second set that went to another tie-break, 7-6(3). The third set was a nail-biter, where Djokovic finally broke Rublev to clinch the match, 5-7, 7-6(3), 7-5.

