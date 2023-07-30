Tennis fans have reacted in delight to Hubert Hurkacz’s confirmation about his and Iga Swiatek’s mixed doubles participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are less than a year away. The multi-sport event is scheduled to take place in Paris from July 26 - August 11. A total of 329 events are set to be organized, spread across 32 sports.

Five medal events will be conducted in tennis – the men’s and women’s doubles and singles categories, and the mixed doubles category. The matches will be played on clay, at the Stade Roland Garros – the venue of the French Open.

Numerous tennis players have expressed their excitement about representing their respective countries in the highly anticipated event.

On Sunday, July 30, World No. 16 Hubert Hurkacz touched upon his participation in the event. During an interaction on social media, a fan asked if the Pole will be taking part in the 2024 Paris Olympics’ mixed doubles event.

Hurkacz responded affirmatively and stated that he will partner compatriot and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in pursuit of the Olympic gold.

“Yes, we will play Olympics mixed doubles with Iga!” Hubert Hurkacz said on social media.

Tennis fans were ecstatic about the Pole’s confirmation and shared their reactions about the duo’s upcoming partnership.

"Bring on 2024 the only thing I’m excited about yaaas," one fan said.

Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz are Poland's highest ranked tennis players ever

Hurkacz and Swiatek at the 2023 United Cup

Iga Swiatek, ranked World No. 1, is the highest-ranked tennis player, male or female, in Polish history. The 22-year-old is also the first and only athlete representing Poland to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Swiatek, who first achieved the feat at the 2020 French Open, has since lifted three other Major titles – at the 2022 US Open, and the 2022 and 2023 French Open.

On July 30, the Pole lifted her 15th career title in front of her home crowd at the 2023 Poland Open.

Hubert Hurkacz, meanwhile, is Poland’s highest-ranked male tennis player in history. The 26-year-old, who is currently ranked World No. 16, has held a career-high ranking of World No. 9.

He has clinched six titles in his career so far, including one at the Masters 1000 Miami Open in 2021. Hurkacz’s best Grand Slam result has been reaching the semifinals of 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Following his 2021 Miami Open run, the Pole credited Iga Swiatek for inspiring the country’s younger generation of players to aim for big titles.

"I was super proud of Iga," Hurkacz said at the time. "What she has done there in French Open was amazing, I think that gave the belief for us, for me myself and to the younger players in Poland that it's possible to win those big titles."

The 2024 Paris Olympics won’t be the first time Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz represent Poland together. Earlier this year, the pair led their country’s team to the semifinals of the United Cup.